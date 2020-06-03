Impact Wrestling Teasing Released WWE Superstars For Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling put out an advertisement for Slammiversary in which the faces of several WWE Superstars who were recently released could be seen.

It looks possible many released WWE Superstars may be heading back to Impact such as Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Drake Maverick, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Curt Hawkins, Eric Young and EC3.

Impact aired clips of their time in the promotion.



Most interestingly a Bulgarian flag was also shown on the screen, which hints at Rusev.

Slammiversary is set to take place on July 18t with all released WWE Superstars’ non-compete clauses ending a few days before.