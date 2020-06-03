Christian Returning To WWE Raw Next Week

On last night's WWE Backstage on FS1, it was announced that Christian will be returning to Raw next week.

He’ll be returning to host a special edition of the "Peep Show" with his longtime friend and tag partner Edge. The interview will no doubt focus Edge’s match with Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

WWE Backlash takes place on June 14 and will air on WWE Network.

