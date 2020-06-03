Update On MVP's Current Status In WWE

On Monday's Raw, MVP went up against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a non-title match.

WWE transitioned MVP into a backstage producer role, but PWInsider is now reporting that MVP is returning as a full-time wrestler once again.

MVP made his return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January and at the time said that he would be retiring from in-ring competition soon after his match with Rey Mysterio on the Raw the following night.

» More News From This Feed

WATCH: CM Punk Gets Emotional Talking About The Murder of George Floyd

"I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." - @CMPunk "I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place[...] Jun 03 - "I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." - @CMPunk "I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight WWE NXT returns to USA Network with the company presenting the go-home show for Takeover: In Your House. The following has been announced head of the show: - Interim Cruiserweight title fina[...] Jun 03 - Tonight WWE NXT returns to USA Network with the company presenting the go-home show for Takeover: In Your House. The following has been announced head of the show: - Interim Cruiserweight title fina[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with another action-packed episode. The company has already announced the following for the show. - AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Jungle Boy-&nbs[...] Jun 03 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with another action-packed episode. The company has already announced the following for the show. - AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Jungle Boy-&nbs[...]

JBL Reveals Ron Simmons Shot Down A WWE Writters Idea Concerning Race

John Layfield, better known to WWE fans as JBL revealed on his social media that a WWE creative writer once suggested the company make a big out himself and Ron Simmons, who were known as the tag team[...] Jun 03 - John Layfield, better known to WWE fans as JBL revealed on his social media that a WWE creative writer once suggested the company make a big out himself and Ron Simmons, who were known as the tag team[...]

Impact Wrestling Teasing Released WWE Superstars For Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling put out an advertisement for Slammiversary in which the faces of several WWE Superstars who were recently released could be seen. It looks possible many released WWE Superstars may b[...] Jun 03 - Impact Wrestling put out an advertisement for Slammiversary in which the faces of several WWE Superstars who were recently released could be seen. It looks possible many released WWE Superstars may b[...]

Christian Returning To WWE Raw Next Week

On last night's WWE Backstage on FS1, it was announced that Christian will be returning to Raw next week. He’ll be returning to host a special edition of the "Peep Show" with his longtime frien[...] Jun 03 - On last night's WWE Backstage on FS1, it was announced that Christian will be returning to Raw next week. He’ll be returning to host a special edition of the "Peep Show" with his longtime frien[...]

Update On MVP's Current Status In WWE

MVP made his return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January and at the time said that he would be retiring from in-ring competition soon after his match with Rey Mysterio on t[...] Jun 03 - MVP made his return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January and at the time said that he would be retiring from in-ring competition soon after his match with Rey Mysterio on t[...]

Daniel Bryan Reveals Why He Was Unhappy With WWE During Feud With CM Punk

On last night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1, Daniel Bryan discussed his 2012 feud with CM Punk for the WWE Championship. Below is what Bryan said about the feud: “This is a period [...] Jun 03 - On last night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1, Daniel Bryan discussed his 2012 feud with CM Punk for the WWE Championship. Below is what Bryan said about the feud: “This is a period [...]

Bobby Fulton Provides An Update On His Cancer

Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report. Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation tre[...] Jun 02 - Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report. Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation tre[...]

Hulk Hogan Banned From Attending AEW Shows Due To Past Racist Remarks

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of this came when Khan responded to a tweet from Linda w[...] Jun 02 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of this came when Khan responded to a tweet from Linda w[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Down Again

Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week’s 1.735 million viewers on Memorial Day and the[...] Jun 02 - Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week’s 1.735 million viewers on Memorial Day and the[...]

WWE Issues A Statement On #BlackoutTuesday

WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday. "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand behind our Black performers, em[...] Jun 02 - WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday. "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand behind our Black performers, em[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Poster Revealed

WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University Below are the poster a[...] Jun 02 - WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University Below are the poster a[...]

Rob Gronkowski Has Parted Ways With WWE

Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to return to NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along[...] Jun 02 - Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to return to NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along[...]

MVP Discusses Wrestling In Japan, Going To TNA Over WWE & More

During a recent interview on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, MVP discussed leaving WWE to go to Japan, joining TNA and returning to WWE. Below are the highlights: On Vince McMahon allowing him to [...] Jun 02 - During a recent interview on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, MVP discussed leaving WWE to go to Japan, joining TNA and returning to WWE. Below are the highlights: On Vince McMahon allowing him to [...]

Kurt Angle Turned Down WWE Offer to Manage Wrestler

Kurt Angle revealed in a recent interview with CBR.com that he turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle. Here is what he said: "I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WW[...] Jun 02 - Kurt Angle revealed in a recent interview with CBR.com that he turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle. Here is what he said: "I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WW[...]

Anonymous WWE Superstar Says Nia Jax ‘Needs To Be F*cking Fired’

Nia Jax went up against Kairi Sane on this week’s pre-recorded episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported earlier in the week she threw Sane into the steel steps, which led to Sane suffering a dee[...] Jun 02 - Nia Jax went up against Kairi Sane on this week’s pre-recorded episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported earlier in the week she threw Sane into the steel steps, which led to Sane suffering a dee[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (6/1/2020)

The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy & Austin Theory) 2. The U.S. Title Match between A[...] Jun 01 - The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy & Austin Theory) 2. The U.S. Title Match between A[...]

WWE Raw Results: R-Truth Challenges Rob Gronkowski for 24/7 Title

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a 24/7 Championship Match, as R-Truth surprised Rob Gronkowski to win back the title! NOW | @RonKillings has won back the #247Title! #WWERaw[...] Jun 01 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a 24/7 Championship Match, as R-Truth surprised Rob Gronkowski to win back the title! NOW | @RonKillings has won back the #247Title! #WWERaw[...]

Rey Mysterio Addresses His WWE Future on Monday Night Raw

Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his future with WWE, as well as his thoughts on the bru[...] Jun 01 - Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his future with WWE, as well as his thoughts on the bru[...]

Shawn Michaels Gives His Thoughts on Edge vs. Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw and gave his prediction about who will win between Randy Orton and Edge at Backlash: .@ShawnMichael[...] Jun 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw and gave his prediction about who will win between Randy Orton and Edge at Backlash: .@ShawnMichael[...]

Possible SPOILER: NXT Superstar Reportedly Coming to Raw Soon

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, a major NXT Superstar will likely be joining the Monday Night Raw roster in the near future. Former Ring [...] Jun 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, a major NXT Superstar will likely be joining the Monday Night Raw roster in the near future. Former Ring [...]

Jim Ross Says WWE Banning Vickie Guerrero Is A "Mickey Mouse" Move

Vickie Guerrero has reportedly got heat backstage among senior WWE executives for frequently appearing on AEW television over the past few weeks. She was last seen as part of Chris Jericho’s Pe[...] Jun 01 - Vickie Guerrero has reportedly got heat backstage among senior WWE executives for frequently appearing on AEW television over the past few weeks. She was last seen as part of Chris Jericho’s Pe[...]

MLW Reschedules Upcoming July Events Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

MLW issues the following press statement: Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced its July 16 and July 18 ev[...] Jun 01 - MLW issues the following press statement: Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced its July 16 and July 18 ev[...]