WrestlingNewsSource.com sends all our very best to Bobby Fulton.

"Most of my cancer is gone except for a small tumor. They will be looking into it more on Friday. Please continue to keep me in your thoughts and prayers."

Fulton revealed on Facebook today that most of his throat cancer is gone, but he’s still dealing with a small tumor.

Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report.

Bobby Fulton Provides An Update On His Cancer

Hulk Hogan Banned From Attending AEW Shows Due To Past Racist Remarks

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of this came when Khan responded to a tweet from Linda w[...] Jun 02 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of this came when Khan responded to a tweet from Linda w[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Down Again

Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week’s 1.735 million viewers on Memorial Day and the[...] Jun 02 - Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week’s 1.735 million viewers on Memorial Day and the[...]

WWE Issues A Statement On #BlackoutTuesday

WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday. "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand behind our Black performers, em[...] Jun 02 - WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday. "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand behind our Black performers, em[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Poster Revealed

WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University Below are the poster a[...] Jun 02 - WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University Below are the poster a[...]

Rob Gronkowski Has Parted Ways With WWE

Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to return to NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along[...] Jun 02 - Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to return to NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along[...]

MVP Discusses Wrestling In Japan, Going To TNA Over WWE & More

During a recent interview on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, MVP discussed leaving WWE to go to Japan, joining TNA and returning to WWE. Below are the highlights: On Vince McMahon allowing him to [...] Jun 02 - During a recent interview on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, MVP discussed leaving WWE to go to Japan, joining TNA and returning to WWE. Below are the highlights: On Vince McMahon allowing him to [...]

Kurt Angle Turned Down WWE Offer to Manage Wrestler

Kurt Angle revealed in a recent interview with CBR.com that he turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle. Here is what he said: "I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WW[...] Jun 02 - Kurt Angle revealed in a recent interview with CBR.com that he turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle. Here is what he said: "I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WW[...]

Anonymous WWE Superstar Says Nia Jax ‘Needs To Be F*cking Fired’

Nia Jax went up against Kairi Sane on this week’s pre-recorded episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported earlier in the week she threw Sane into the steel steps, which led to Sane suffering a dee[...] Jun 02 - Nia Jax went up against Kairi Sane on this week’s pre-recorded episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported earlier in the week she threw Sane into the steel steps, which led to Sane suffering a dee[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (6/1/2020)

The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy & Austin Theory) 2. The U.S. Title Match between A[...] Jun 01 - The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy & Austin Theory) 2. The U.S. Title Match between A[...]

WWE Raw Results: R-Truth Challenges Rob Gronkowski for 24/7 Title

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a 24/7 Championship Match, as R-Truth surprised Rob Gronkowski to win back the title! NOW | @RonKillings has won back the #247Title! #WWERaw[...] Jun 01 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a 24/7 Championship Match, as R-Truth surprised Rob Gronkowski to win back the title! NOW | @RonKillings has won back the #247Title! #WWERaw[...]

Rey Mysterio Addresses His WWE Future on Monday Night Raw

Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his future with WWE, as well as his thoughts on the bru[...] Jun 01 - Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his future with WWE, as well as his thoughts on the bru[...]

Shawn Michaels Gives His Thoughts on Edge vs. Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw and gave his prediction about who will win between Randy Orton and Edge at Backlash: .@ShawnMichael[...] Jun 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw and gave his prediction about who will win between Randy Orton and Edge at Backlash: .@ShawnMichael[...]

Possible SPOILER: NXT Superstar Reportedly Coming to Raw Soon

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, a major NXT Superstar will likely be joining the Monday Night Raw roster in the near future. Former Ring [...] Jun 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, a major NXT Superstar will likely be joining the Monday Night Raw roster in the near future. Former Ring [...]

Jim Ross Says WWE Banning Vickie Guerrero Is A "Mickey Mouse" Move

Vickie Guerrero has reportedly got heat backstage among senior WWE executives for frequently appearing on AEW television over the past few weeks. She was last seen as part of Chris Jericho’s Pe[...] Jun 01 - Vickie Guerrero has reportedly got heat backstage among senior WWE executives for frequently appearing on AEW television over the past few weeks. She was last seen as part of Chris Jericho’s Pe[...]

MLW Reschedules Upcoming July Events Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

MLW issues the following press statement: Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced its July 16 and July 18 ev[...] Jun 01 - MLW issues the following press statement: Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced its July 16 and July 18 ev[...]

Drew Gulak Remembers His Friend Danny Havoc Following His Death

As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Superstar Drew Gulak who worked with Danny before join[...] Jun 01 - As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Superstar Drew Gulak who worked with Danny before join[...]

Independent Wrestler Clutch Adams Issues Statement Over Racial Slurs

As reported yesterday, Independent wrestler Clutch Adams has his match pulled from AEW Dark due to the discovery of racist/homophobic slurs and brought to the attention of AEW officials. Clutch disab[...] Jun 01 - As reported yesterday, Independent wrestler Clutch Adams has his match pulled from AEW Dark due to the discovery of racist/homophobic slurs and brought to the attention of AEW officials. Clutch disab[...]

Titus O'Neil Comments On George Floyd Protests

Titus O'Neil posted the following on Instagram regarding protests over the death of George Floyd: Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts with acceptance of TRUTH. OUR KIDS, Grandkid[...] Jun 01 - Titus O'Neil posted the following on Instagram regarding protests over the death of George Floyd: Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts with acceptance of TRUTH. OUR KIDS, Grandkid[...]

WWE Announces New Weekly Show To Broadcast After Raw

The newly released free version of WWE Network has revealed a new post-Raw show called "Raw Talk" coming soon. The show was announced in the press release for the free WWE Network: WWE today [...] Jun 01 - The newly released free version of WWE Network has revealed a new post-Raw show called "Raw Talk" coming soon. The show was announced in the press release for the free WWE Network: WWE today [...]

WWE Launches Free Version of WWE Network

WWE issued the following press release: WWE® INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE® NETWORK STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE: WWE) today unveiled the Free Version of&nb[...] Jun 01 - WWE issued the following press release: WWE® INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE® NETWORK STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE: WWE) today unveiled the Free Version of&nb[...]

WWE Superstar Lana Posts Powerful Video Addressing George Floyd Situation & Racial Issues

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana (real name Catherine Joy "C.J." Perry) posted the following video on her official YouTube channel, talking about George Floyd and racial issues here in th[...] May 31 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana (real name Catherine Joy "C.J." Perry) posted the following video on her official YouTube channel, talking about George Floyd and racial issues here in th[...]

Apollo Crews to Defend U.S. Title on Tomorrow Night's Raw

It's been announced that the new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will be defending the U.S. Title on tomorrow night's episode of Monday Night Raw against an opponent of his choosing.[...] May 31 - It's been announced that the new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will be defending the U.S. Title on tomorrow night's episode of Monday Night Raw against an opponent of his choosing.[...]

Independent Wrestler Danny Havoc Passes Away

Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was best-known for mixing his technical style with hardco[...] May 31 - Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was best-known for mixing his technical style with hardco[...]