Hulk Hogan Banned From Attending AEW Shows Due To Past Racist Remarks

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows.

The news of this came when Khan responded to a tweet from Linda which read, "watching the looting , it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized."

Khan tweeted back:

"You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations"

Hogan's ban is likely due to racist comments he made a few years back, which at the time lost him his job with WWE.