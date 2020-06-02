Hulk Hogan Banned From Attending AEW Shows Due To Past Racist Remarks
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 02, 2020
AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows.
The news of this came when Khan responded to a tweet from Linda which read, "watching the looting , it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized."
Khan tweeted back:
"You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations"
Hogan's ban is likely due to racist comments he made a few years back, which at the time lost him his job with WWE.
https://wrestlr.me/63516/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 02
Jun 02 - Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report. Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and [...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of thi[...]
Jun 02 WWE Raw Viewership Down Again Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week&rsq[...]
Jun 02 - Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week&rsq[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday. "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial i[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at [...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - During a recent interview on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, MVP discussed leaving WWE to go to Japan, joining TNA and returning to WWE. Below are [...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Kurt Angle revealed in a recent interview with CBR.com that he turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle. Here is what he said: "I think that Matt[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Nia Jax went up against Kairi Sane on this week’s pre-recorded episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported earlier in the week she threw Sane into [...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy &[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a 24/7 Championship Match, as R-Truth surprised Rob Gronkowski to win back the title! NOW [...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his f[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw and gave his prediction about who will win between Randy [...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, a major NXT Superstar will likely be joining the Monday Night[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - Vickie Guerrero has reportedly got heat backstage among senior WWE executives for frequently appearing on AEW television over the past few weeks. She[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - MLW issues the following press statement: Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic NEW YORK — Major League Wr[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Supe[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - As reported yesterday, Independent wrestler Clutch Adams has his match pulled from AEW Dark due to the discovery of racist/homophobic slurs and brough[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - Titus O'Neil posted the following on Instagram regarding protests over the death of George Floyd: Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - The newly released free version of WWE Network has revealed a new post-Raw show called "Raw Talk" coming soon. The show was announced in the press re[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - WWE issued the following press release: WWE® INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE® NETWORK STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE[...]
May 31
May 31 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana (real name Catherine Joy "C.J." Perry) posted the following video on her official YouTube channel, talki[...]
May 31
May 31 - It's been announced that the new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will be defending the U.S. Title on tomorrow night's episode of Monday N[...]
May 31
May 31 - Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was bes[...]
May 31
May 31 - As we reported yesterday, WWE has banned the Turnbuckle Powerbomb (Bucklebomb) from being used in the ring by talent. The Wrestling Observer is repor[...]