WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week’s 1.735 million viewers on Memorial Day and the second-lowest Raw viewership in history.
The main event featured MVP losing against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a non-title match.
The first hour drew 1.810 million viewers, second 1.803 million viewers and the third and final hour 1.571 million viewers.
Bobby Fulton Provides An Update On His Cancer Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report. Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation tre[...]
Jun 02 - Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report. Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation tre[...]
Jun 02 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of this came when Khan responded to a tweet from Linda w[...]
Jun 02
WWE Raw Viewership Down Again Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week’s 1.735 million viewers on Memorial Day and the[...]
Jun 02 - Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week’s 1.735 million viewers on Memorial Day and the[...]
Jun 02
WWE Issues A Statement On #BlackoutTuesday WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday. "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand behind our Black performers, em[...]
Jun 02 - WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday. "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand behind our Black performers, em[...]
Jun 02
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Poster Revealed WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University Below are the poster a[...]
Jun 02 - WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University Below are the poster a[...]
Jun 02
Rob Gronkowski Has Parted Ways With WWE Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to return to NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along[...]
Jun 02 - Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to return to NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along[...]
Jun 02 - During a recent interview on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, MVP discussed leaving WWE to go to Japan, joining TNA and returning to WWE. Below are the highlights: On Vince McMahon allowing him to [...]
Jun 02 - Kurt Angle revealed in a recent interview with CBR.com that he turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle. Here is what he said: "I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WW[...]
Jun 02 - Nia Jax went up against Kairi Sane on this week’s pre-recorded episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported earlier in the week she threw Sane into the steel steps, which led to Sane suffering a dee[...]
Jun 01
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (6/1/2020) The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy & Austin Theory) 2. The U.S. Title Match between A[...]
Jun 01 - The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy & Austin Theory) 2. The U.S. Title Match between A[...]
Jun 01 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a 24/7 Championship Match, as R-Truth surprised Rob Gronkowski to win back the title! NOW | @RonKillings has won back the #247Title! #WWERaw[...]
Jun 01 - Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his future with WWE, as well as his thoughts on the bru[...]
Jun 01 - Vickie Guerrero has reportedly got heat backstage among senior WWE executives for frequently appearing on AEW television over the past few weeks. She was last seen as part of Chris Jericho’s Pe[...]
Jun 01 - MLW issues the following press statement: Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced its July 16 and July 18 ev[...]
Jun 01 - As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Superstar Drew Gulak who worked with Danny before join[...]
Jun 01 - As reported yesterday, Independent wrestler Clutch Adams has his match pulled from AEW Dark due to the discovery of racist/homophobic slurs and brought to the attention of AEW officials. Clutch disab[...]
Jun 01
Titus O'Neil Comments On George Floyd Protests Titus O'Neil posted the following on Instagram regarding protests over the death of George Floyd: Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts with acceptance of TRUTH. OUR KIDS, Grandkid[...]
Jun 01 - Titus O'Neil posted the following on Instagram regarding protests over the death of George Floyd: Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts with acceptance of TRUTH. OUR KIDS, Grandkid[...]
Jun 01 - The newly released free version of WWE Network has revealed a new post-Raw show called "Raw Talk" coming soon. The show was announced in the press release for the free WWE Network: WWE today [...]
Jun 01
WWE Launches Free Version of WWE Network WWE issued the following press release: WWE® INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE® NETWORK STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE: WWE) today unveiled the Free Version of&nb[...]
Jun 01 - WWE issued the following press release: WWE® INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE® NETWORK STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE: WWE) today unveiled the Free Version of&nb[...]
May 31 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana (real name Catherine Joy "C.J." Perry) posted the following video on her official YouTube channel, talking about George Floyd and racial issues here in th[...]
May 31 - It's been announced that the new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will be defending the U.S. Title on tomorrow night's episode of Monday Night Raw against an opponent of his choosing.[...]
May 31
Independent Wrestler Danny Havoc Passes Away Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was best-known for mixing his technical style with hardco[...]
May 31 - Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was best-known for mixing his technical style with hardco[...]
May 31
Reason WWE Banned The Turnbuckle Powerbomb As we reported yesterday, WWE has banned the Turnbuckle Powerbomb (Bucklebomb) from being used in the ring by talent. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the reason for the ban is because of Nia[...]
May 31 - As we reported yesterday, WWE has banned the Turnbuckle Powerbomb (Bucklebomb) from being used in the ring by talent. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the reason for the ban is because of Nia[...]