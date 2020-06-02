WWE Issues A Statement On #BlackoutTuesday

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand behind our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence."

WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday.

Bobby Fulton Provides An Update On His Cancer

Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report. Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and [...] Jun 02 - Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report. Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and [...]

Hulk Hogan Banned From Attending AEW Shows Due To Past Racist Remarks

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of thi[...] Jun 02 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of thi[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Down Again

Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week&rsq[...] Jun 02 - Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week&rsq[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Poster Revealed

WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at [...] Jun 02 - WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at [...]

Rob Gronkowski Has Parted Ways With WWE

Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to[...] Jun 02 - Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to[...]

MVP Discusses Wrestling In Japan, Going To TNA Over WWE & More

During a recent interview on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, MVP discussed leaving WWE to go to Japan, joining TNA and returning to WWE. Below are [...] Jun 02 - During a recent interview on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, MVP discussed leaving WWE to go to Japan, joining TNA and returning to WWE. Below are [...]

Kurt Angle Turned Down WWE Offer to Manage Wrestler

Kurt Angle revealed in a recent interview with CBR.com that he turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle. Here is what he said: "I think that Matt[...] Jun 02 - Kurt Angle revealed in a recent interview with CBR.com that he turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle. Here is what he said: "I think that Matt[...]

Anonymous WWE Superstar Says Nia Jax ‘Needs To Be F*cking Fired’

Nia Jax went up against Kairi Sane on this week’s pre-recorded episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported earlier in the week she threw Sane into [...] Jun 02 - Nia Jax went up against Kairi Sane on this week’s pre-recorded episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported earlier in the week she threw Sane into [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (6/1/2020)

The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy &[...] Jun 01 - The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy &[...]

WWE Raw Results: R-Truth Challenges Rob Gronkowski for 24/7 Title

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a 24/7 Championship Match, as R-Truth surprised Rob Gronkowski to win back the title! NOW [...] Jun 01 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a 24/7 Championship Match, as R-Truth surprised Rob Gronkowski to win back the title! NOW [...]

Rey Mysterio Addresses His WWE Future on Monday Night Raw

Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his f[...] Jun 01 - Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his f[...]

Shawn Michaels Gives His Thoughts on Edge vs. Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw and gave his prediction about who will win between Randy [...] Jun 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw and gave his prediction about who will win between Randy [...]

Possible SPOILER: NXT Superstar Reportedly Coming to Raw Soon

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, a major NXT Superstar will likely be joining the Monday Night[...] Jun 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, a major NXT Superstar will likely be joining the Monday Night[...]

Jim Ross Says WWE Banning Vickie Guerrero Is A "Mickey Mouse" Move

Vickie Guerrero has reportedly got heat backstage among senior WWE executives for frequently appearing on AEW television over the past few weeks. She[...] Jun 01 - Vickie Guerrero has reportedly got heat backstage among senior WWE executives for frequently appearing on AEW television over the past few weeks. She[...]

MLW Reschedules Upcoming July Events Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

MLW issues the following press statement: Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic NEW YORK — Major League Wr[...] Jun 01 - MLW issues the following press statement: Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic NEW YORK — Major League Wr[...]

Drew Gulak Remembers His Friend Danny Havoc Following His Death

As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Supe[...] Jun 01 - As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Supe[...]

Independent Wrestler Clutch Adams Issues Statement Over Racial Slurs

As reported yesterday, Independent wrestler Clutch Adams has his match pulled from AEW Dark due to the discovery of racist/homophobic slurs and brough[...] Jun 01 - As reported yesterday, Independent wrestler Clutch Adams has his match pulled from AEW Dark due to the discovery of racist/homophobic slurs and brough[...]

Titus O'Neil Comments On George Floyd Protests

Titus O'Neil posted the following on Instagram regarding protests over the death of George Floyd: Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts[...] Jun 01 - Titus O'Neil posted the following on Instagram regarding protests over the death of George Floyd: Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts[...]

WWE Announces New Weekly Show To Broadcast After Raw

The newly released free version of WWE Network has revealed a new post-Raw show called "Raw Talk" coming soon. The show was announced in the press re[...] Jun 01 - The newly released free version of WWE Network has revealed a new post-Raw show called "Raw Talk" coming soon. The show was announced in the press re[...]

WWE Launches Free Version of WWE Network

WWE issued the following press release: WWE® INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE® NETWORK STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE[...] Jun 01 - WWE issued the following press release: WWE® INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE® NETWORK STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE[...]

WWE Superstar Lana Posts Powerful Video Addressing George Floyd Situation & Racial Issues

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana (real name Catherine Joy "C.J." Perry) posted the following video on her official YouTube channel, talki[...] May 31 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana (real name Catherine Joy "C.J." Perry) posted the following video on her official YouTube channel, talki[...]

Apollo Crews to Defend U.S. Title on Tomorrow Night's Raw

It's been announced that the new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will be defending the U.S. Title on tomorrow night's episode of Monday N[...] May 31 - It's been announced that the new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will be defending the U.S. Title on tomorrow night's episode of Monday N[...]

Independent Wrestler Danny Havoc Passes Away

Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was bes[...] May 31 - Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was bes[...]