Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to return to NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Tom Brady.

This is why Gronk dropped the 24/7 Championship to R-Truth this week on Monday Night Raw. He was the longest 24/7 Champion in the titles short history.

WWE did at one stage have plans for Gronkowski to wrestle at SummerSlam in Boston, with Mojo Rawley rumored to be his opponent but those plans were nixed recently.

Gronkowski has parted on good terms with the company and is subject to a contractual clause that won't allow him to appear for another wrestling promotion for a while.