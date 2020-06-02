Anonymous WWE Superstar Says Nia Jax ‘Needs To Be F*cking Fired’

Nia Jax went up against Kairi Sane on this week’s pre-recorded episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported earlier in the week she threw Sane into the steel steps, which led to Sane suffering a deep cut on her head.

Since the incident went down Jax has received backlash online despite not having any backstage heat for the incident.

It now appears her fellow colleagues are also upset by her safety record in the ring with Wrestling Observer reporting that an anonymous WWE Superstar has said Jax's, "needs to be f*cking fired" for injuring Sane on last night’s Raw.

Bryan Alvarez said that he received a text message from a wrestler who was at the Performance Center when Sane vs. Jax was taped last week but the Superstar requested to remain anonymous.

The wrestler added she is "she is dangerous" and there is nobody to go before she "cripples or kills somebody."