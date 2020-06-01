WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (6/1/2020)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 01, 2020
The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of
Monday Night Raw:
1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy & Austin Theory)
2. The U.S. Title Match between Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens ended in a No Contest due to interference from Garza and Andrade
3. United States Champion Apollo Crews & Kevin Owens defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas & Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega)
4. The Viking Raiders defeated The Street Profits in a game of bowling
5. Billie Kay (w/Peyton Royce) defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross (w/Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss)
6. Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick addressed Seth Rollins' vicious attack on Rey.
7. Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane
8. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka ended in a count-out after Nia Jax distracted Asuka
9. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bobby Lashley & Lana) in a non-title match. After the match, Lashley put McIntyre in the Full Nelson
Update On WWE Releasing Chris DeJoseph In a small update on WWE releasing creative writer Chris DeJoseph, we have learned through Wrestling Observer that he wasn't released due to recent co[...]
