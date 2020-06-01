Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

9. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bobby Lashley & Lana) in a non-title match. After the match, Lashley put McIntyre in the Full Nelson

8. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka ended in a count-out after Nia Jax distracted Asuka

6. Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick addressed Seth Rollins' vicious attack on Rey.

4. The Viking Raiders defeated The Street Profits in a game of bowling

2. The U.S. Title Match between Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens ended in a No Contest due to interference from Garza and Andrade

The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (6/1/2020)

WWE Raw Results: R-Truth Challenges Rob Gronkowski for 24/7 Title

Rey Mysterio Addresses His WWE Future on Monday Night Raw

Shawn Michaels Gives His Thoughts on Edge vs. Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

Possible SPOILER: NXT Superstar Reportedly Coming to Raw Soon

Jim Ross Says WWE Banning Vickie Guerrero Is A "Mickey Mouse" Move

MLW Reschedules Upcoming July Events Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Drew Gulak Remembers His Friend Danny Havoc Following His Death

Independent Wrestler Clutch Adams Issues Statement Over Racial Slurs

Titus O'Neil Comments On George Floyd Protests

WWE Announces New Weekly Show To Broadcast After Raw

WWE Launches Free Version of WWE Network

WWE Superstar Lana Posts Powerful Video Addressing George Floyd Situation & Racial Issues

Apollo Crews to Defend U.S. Title on Tomorrow Night's Raw

Independent Wrestler Danny Havoc Passes Away

Reason WWE Banned The Turnbuckle Powerbomb

AEW Dark Match Pulled Due To Indy Wrestler’s Racist Tweets

Triple H Discusses WWE Possibly Signing Two Big UFC Stars

New Details Released For The WWE 2K22 Video Game

Nexus Was Planned To Reunite At WWE WrestleMania 36

Bruce Prichard Comments On The Undertaker's Retirement

Update On WWE Releasing Chris DeJoseph

Reby Hardy Defends AEW "Drowning Angle" From Stadium Stamped Match

Bret Hart Posts Statement On George Floyd's Death

