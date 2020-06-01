WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Rey Mysterio Addresses His WWE Future on Monday Night Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 01, 2020
Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his future with WWE, as well as his thoughts on the brutal attack he suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins. During this segment, Rey's son Dominick seemed to indicate that he plans on getting revenge on behalf of his father:
