Rey Mysterio Addresses His WWE Future on Monday Night Raw

. @reymysterio took time to address @WWERollins and the recent actions of the #MondayNightMessiah on #WWERaw . pic.twitter.com/44FJkJTqvr

Official statement from @reymysterio on the "retirement ceremony" from earlier tonight... "DAMN YOU, @WWERollins !" #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iYvJ29570b

"I wasn't chosen by some higher power. @WWERollins made a clear decision to try and BLIND me!" - @reymysterio #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CnRooyVERA

Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his future with WWE, as well as his thoughts on the brutal attack he suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins. During this segment, Rey's son Dominick seemed to indicate that he plans on getting revenge on behalf of his father:

