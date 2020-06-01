Jim Ross Says WWE Banning Vickie Guerrero Is A "Mickey Mouse" Move

Vickie Guerrero has reportedly got heat backstage among senior WWE executives for frequently appearing on AEW television over the past few weeks.

She was last seen as part of Chris Jericho’s Pep Rally on the past Wednesday's Dynamite.

In a conversation with Conrad Thompson on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed Vickie is falling out of favor with WWE because she appeared on an episode of AEW Dark.

Here is what he had to say: