MLW Reschedules Upcoming July Events Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 01, 2020

MLW issues the following press statement:

Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced its July 16 and July 18 events in New York City and Philadelphia have been postponed and rescheduled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled dates will be honored.

The new dates are:

December 5: Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena

February 4: New York City at Melrose Ballroom

The 2300 Arena box office will be reaching out directly to all ticket holders.

The health and welfare of all MLW fans, athletes, crew and staff are our highest priority.

For the past several weeks, MLW has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with medical experts and city and state officials. Even though there have been signs of relaxation in recent weeks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, MLW continues to pay particular attention to our responsibility to protect the health of everyone involved. Accordingly, MLW has postponed and rescheduled MLW’s July events.

“To our fans we thank you for your support as we all work through this,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Our thoughts go out to those directly affected as well as those on the frontlines.”

The league remains focused on a return after suspending promoting live events, however is proceeding with an abundance of caution.

At the appropriate time, the league will communicate plans for promoting live events outside of the temporary hiatus and update the status of league events.

MLW wishes everyone continued good health during these trying times.

About Major League Wrestling
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 10pm ET / 7pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Davey Boy Smith Jr. Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

