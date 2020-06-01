Danny moved across the country in 2004 to follow his dreams. He wanted to be a deathmatch wrestler like Jun Kasai and Hayabusa! That's when I met him. We'd been close friends ever since.

I put an old Viking proverb on a card to a friend along with a present earlier this week hoping that it would cheer him up. I was not expecting to get the horrible news that I received earlier today that Grant Berkland, aka Daniel T. Havoc had passed away.

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak who worked with Danny before joining WWE tweet the following about his close friend:

As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene.

» More News From This Feed

Drew Gulak Remembers His Friend Danny Havoc Following His Death

As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Superstar Drew Gulak who worked with Danny before join[...] Jun 01 - As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Superstar Drew Gulak who worked with Danny before join[...]

Independent Wrestler Clutch Adams Issues Statement Over Racial Slurs

As reported yesterday, Independent wrestler Clutch Adams has his match pulled from AEW Dark due to the discovery of racist/homophobic slurs and brought to the attention of AEW officials. Clutch disab[...] Jun 01 - As reported yesterday, Independent wrestler Clutch Adams has his match pulled from AEW Dark due to the discovery of racist/homophobic slurs and brought to the attention of AEW officials. Clutch disab[...]

Titus O'Neil Comments On George Floyd Protests

Titus O'Neil posted the following on Instagram regarding protests over the death of George Floyd: Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts with acceptance of TRUTH. OUR KIDS, Grandkid[...] Jun 01 - Titus O'Neil posted the following on Instagram regarding protests over the death of George Floyd: Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts with acceptance of TRUTH. OUR KIDS, Grandkid[...]

WWE Announces New Weekly Show To Broadcast After Raw

The newly released free version of WWE Network has revealed a new post-Raw show called "Raw Talk" coming soon. The show was announced in the press release for the free WWE Network: WWE today [...] Jun 01 - The newly released free version of WWE Network has revealed a new post-Raw show called "Raw Talk" coming soon. The show was announced in the press release for the free WWE Network: WWE today [...]

WWE Launches Free Version of WWE Network

WWE issued the following press release: WWE® INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE® NETWORK STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE: WWE) today unveiled the Free Version of&nb[...] Jun 01 - WWE issued the following press release: WWE® INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE® NETWORK STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE: WWE) today unveiled the Free Version of&nb[...]

WWE Superstar Lana Posts Powerful Video Addressing George Floyd Situation & Racial Issues

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana (real name Catherine Joy "C.J." Perry) posted the following video on her official YouTube channel, talking about George Floyd and racial issues here in th[...] May 31 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana (real name Catherine Joy "C.J." Perry) posted the following video on her official YouTube channel, talking about George Floyd and racial issues here in th[...]

Apollo Crews to Defend U.S. Title on Tomorrow Night's Raw

It's been announced that the new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will be defending the U.S. Title on tomorrow night's episode of Monday Night Raw against an opponent of his choosing.[...] May 31 - It's been announced that the new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will be defending the U.S. Title on tomorrow night's episode of Monday Night Raw against an opponent of his choosing.[...]

Independent Wrestler Danny Havoc Passes Away

Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was best-known for mixing his technical style with hardco[...] May 31 - Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was best-known for mixing his technical style with hardco[...]

Reason WWE Banned The Turnbuckle Powerbomb

As we reported yesterday, WWE has banned the Turnbuckle Powerbomb (Bucklebomb) from being used in the ring by talent. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the reason for the ban is because of Nia[...] May 31 - As we reported yesterday, WWE has banned the Turnbuckle Powerbomb (Bucklebomb) from being used in the ring by talent. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the reason for the ban is because of Nia[...]

AEW Dark Match Pulled Due To Indy Wrestler’s Racist Tweets

AEW has taken action against an independent wrestler who has made racist and homophobic remarks on social media. The company has removed a match that would’ve featured independent wrestler Clut[...] May 31 - AEW has taken action against an independent wrestler who has made racist and homophobic remarks on social media. The company has removed a match that would’ve featured independent wrestler Clut[...]

Triple H Discusses WWE Possibly Signing Two Big UFC Stars

In a recent interview with TMZ, Triple H discussed the possibility of bringing in Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor to WWE. On Daniel Cormier: “I love Daniel. We’ve obvious[...] May 31 - In a recent interview with TMZ, Triple H discussed the possibility of bringing in Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor to WWE. On Daniel Cormier: “I love Daniel. We’ve obvious[...]

New Details Released For The WWE 2K22 Video Game

The new producer for WWE 2K games, Patrick Gilmore recently took part in a Q&A session on WWE Games’ reddit page. He revealed what he promises to bring in the game set to release next year, [...] May 31 - The new producer for WWE 2K games, Patrick Gilmore recently took part in a Q&A session on WWE Games’ reddit page. He revealed what he promises to bring in the game set to release next year, [...]

Nexus Was Planned To Reunite At WWE WrestleMania 36

Former WWE Superstar Darren Young was recently interviewed on The Dropkick Podcast, during which he discussed his time as part of Nexus in WWE which first formed in 2010. Young revealed that WWE had [...] May 31 - Former WWE Superstar Darren Young was recently interviewed on The Dropkick Podcast, during which he discussed his time as part of Nexus in WWE which first formed in 2010. Young revealed that WWE had [...]

Bruce Prichard Comments On The Undertaker's Retirement

Bruce Prichard recently spoke with Newsweek about The Undertaker retiring from the WWE and noted it will be a mutual decision between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon. "It’s a mutual tr[...] May 31 - Bruce Prichard recently spoke with Newsweek about The Undertaker retiring from the WWE and noted it will be a mutual decision between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon. "It’s a mutual tr[...]

Update On WWE Releasing Chris DeJoseph

In a small update on WWE releasing creative writer Chris DeJoseph, we have learned through Wrestling Observer that he wasn't released due to recent cost-cutting measures, but rather something went dow[...] May 31 - In a small update on WWE releasing creative writer Chris DeJoseph, we have learned through Wrestling Observer that he wasn't released due to recent cost-cutting measures, but rather something went dow[...]

Reby Hardy Defends AEW "Drowning Angle" From Stadium Stamped Match

Matt Hardy's wife Reby has responded to criticism of the Stadium Stampede "drowning" segment from AEW's Double or Nothing PPV. Some people are upset that AEW decided to include this in the match give[...] May 31 - Matt Hardy's wife Reby has responded to criticism of the Stadium Stampede "drowning" segment from AEW's Double or Nothing PPV. Some people are upset that AEW decided to include this in the match give[...]

Bret Hart Posts Statement On George Floyd's Death

WWE Hall of Famer Bret issued a statement on Instagram concerning the death of George Floyd and current protests in America. He posted: "My wife is a woman of color. What her and her family have t[...] May 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret issued a statement on Instagram concerning the death of George Floyd and current protests in America. He posted: "My wife is a woman of color. What her and her family have t[...]

PHOTO: Jon Moxley Reveals Photo Of His Bruised Tailbone

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley shared a photo on Twitter that revealed he has bruised his tailbone. He tweeted a photo saying, "If you've ever wondered what a bruised tailbone looks like..." Below is[...] May 30 - AEW World Champion Jon Moxley shared a photo on Twitter that revealed he has bruised his tailbone. He tweeted a photo saying, "If you've ever wondered what a bruised tailbone looks like..." Below is[...]

WWE Bans Another Wrestling Move From The Ring

WWE has reportedly banned another wrestling move. Talent will no longer be able to perform powerbombs into the turnbuckles (bucklebombs), according to PWInsider. The move led to the in-ring retireme[...] May 30 - WWE has reportedly banned another wrestling move. Talent will no longer be able to perform powerbombs into the turnbuckles (bucklebombs), according to PWInsider. The move led to the in-ring retireme[...]

Chris Jericho Comments On The Production Of The Stadium Stampede Match

During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Chris Jericho revealed some details regrading the recent production of the Stadium Stampede match at AEW's Double or Nothing PPV last weekend. "When you fil[...] May 30 - During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Chris Jericho revealed some details regrading the recent production of the Stadium Stampede match at AEW's Double or Nothing PPV last weekend. "When you fil[...]

Darby Allin Reveals Why He Turned Down A WWE Tryout

During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted Darby Allin revealed why he turned down a WWE Tryout: "Back then, they messaged me and asked me if I was interested in coming down. At the time, I was like[...] May 30 - During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted Darby Allin revealed why he turned down a WWE Tryout: "Back then, they messaged me and asked me if I was interested in coming down. At the time, I was like[...]

Ryback Comments On Jim Cornette Being Critical Of Becky Lynch's Pregnancy

Former WWE Superstar Ryback is the latest name to speak out on Jim Cornette’s comments towards Becky Lynch, criticizing her over her pregnancy on his Shooting Blanks podcast. Here is what Rybac[...] May 30 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback is the latest name to speak out on Jim Cornette’s comments towards Becky Lynch, criticizing her over her pregnancy on his Shooting Blanks podcast. Here is what Rybac[...]

CM Punk Mocks Big SmackDown Jeff Hardy Segment

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk took a shot at a big angle shown on Friday Night Smackdown, where Jeff Hardy was “arrested” on suspicion for hitting Elias with his rental car and possibly dri[...] May 30 - Former WWE Superstar CM Punk took a shot at a big angle shown on Friday Night Smackdown, where Jeff Hardy was “arrested” on suspicion for hitting Elias with his rental car and possibly dri[...]

WWE Officials Have "Very High Hopes" For Matt Riddle On SmackDown

As seen on last night's SmackDown, NXT star Matt Riddle is now part of the blue brand. WWE had WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle announce the news that Riddle was coming to SmackDown airing a video packag[...] May 30 - As seen on last night's SmackDown, NXT star Matt Riddle is now part of the blue brand. WWE had WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle announce the news that Riddle was coming to SmackDown airing a video packag[...]