WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Independent Wrestler Clutch Adams Issues Statement Over Racial Slurs

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 01, 2020

Independent Wrestler Clutch Adams Issues Statement Over Racial Slurs

As reported yesterday, Independent wrestler Clutch Adams has his match pulled from AEW Dark due to the discovery of racist/homophobic slurs and brought to the attention of AEW officials.

Clutch disabled his Twitter account but has since returned to issue the following statement:

"I am sitting here at my computer staring and trying to come up with the words that best describe how devastated and horrible I am feeling right now.

The best that I can come up with is that I am truly sorry. I am sorrier than I have ever been about anything in my life.

When I wrote those original tweets seven years ago, I was a 19-year-old kid. I was trash-talking friends about a football game on Twitter. At that point, in time, I was ignorant to the pain that those words could cause people. In 2013, it was meant to be locker room trash talk that I felt was OK to use in that context. Now, I know differently. I was not a hateful person back then, as I am not a hateful person today. I was stupid and ignorant. Plain and simple, no excuses.

The recent tweet where I mentioned, “I’m not butt buddies with the promoter,” was in no way meant as a gay slur. That term, as I know it, is slang for being close or tight with someone. The notion that a slang term could also be viewed in a negative light never occurred to me. I deeply regret it. If I ever thought it would be taken in an offensive way, I never would have written it. I am extremely sorry and apologize to anyone who read those tweets and was offended by those tweets.

I am a 27-year-old father of a soon to be 3-year-old girl. She is my life, and my world. All I ever wanted to do was to provide for her. To give her a better life. For her to be proud of me. I just want to make her proud. I understand that today, she would not be. That is a pain that will haunt me. That I will have to live with.

I want to apologize to Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, QT Marshall, and everyone at All Elite Wrestling. You gave me the biggest break in my career. I am truly sorry for the embarrassment that I caused the company and yourselves. I wish you all of the best, and apologize that my mistakes ended our relationship.

I want to apologize to Tony and the wrestlers, staff, and crew at PPW. I always tried to represent the company the way a champion should represent the company. You stood by me, and booked me as your top attraction. I am sorry for the pain I have caused you, and wish we could have departed under better circumstances.

To Beyond Wrestling. I am sorry for lashing out and did not mean to offend your organization with that tweet. If I could take it back, I most certainly would.

To Danny Cage and the Monster Factory, I apologize if those tweets make others look at the school in a negative light. It was a great place to learn how to wrestle. I will always be grateful. I am sorry.

To my fiancé, my daughter, my family, and my friends. You know the real me. You know the person I am. I am sorry for the pain and disappointment this is causing you. I love you all with all of my heart.

To the fans, I am extremely sorry. Clutch Adams was the man you love to hate. He was never meant to be the man you just hated. Aside from my daughter being born, my biggest joy came from entertaining you inside the ring for the last 6 years.

To those who I have offended, I am most sorry to you. I cannot apologize enough.

Thank you,
Sincerely,
George"

Tags: #aew #clutchadams
https://wrestlr.me/63500/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jun 01
Drew Gulak Remembers His Friend Danny Havoc Following His Death
As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Supe[...]
Jun 01 - As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Supe[...]
Jun 01
Independent Wrestler Clutch Adams Issues Statement Over Racial Slurs
As reported yesterday, Independent wrestler Clutch Adams has his match pulled from AEW Dark due to the discovery of racist/homophobic slurs and brough[...]
Jun 01 - As reported yesterday, Independent wrestler Clutch Adams has his match pulled from AEW Dark due to the discovery of racist/homophobic slurs and brough[...]
Jun 01
Titus O'Neil Comments On George Floyd Protests
Titus O'Neil posted the following on Instagram regarding protests over the death of George Floyd: Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts[...]
Jun 01 - Titus O'Neil posted the following on Instagram regarding protests over the death of George Floyd: Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts[...]
Jun 01
WWE Announces New Weekly Show To Broadcast After Raw
The newly released free version of WWE Network has revealed a new post-Raw show called "Raw Talk" coming soon. The show was announced in the press re[...]
Jun 01 - The newly released free version of WWE Network has revealed a new post-Raw show called "Raw Talk" coming soon. The show was announced in the press re[...]
Jun 01
WWE Launches Free Version of WWE Network
WWE issued the following press release: WWE® INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE® NETWORK STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE[...]
Jun 01 - WWE issued the following press release: WWE® INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE® NETWORK STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE[...]
May 31
WWE Superstar Lana Posts Powerful Video Addressing George Floyd Situation & Racial Issues
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana (real name Catherine Joy "C.J." Perry) posted the following video on her official YouTube channel, talki[...]
May 31 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana (real name Catherine Joy "C.J." Perry) posted the following video on her official YouTube channel, talki[...]

May 31
Apollo Crews to Defend U.S. Title on Tomorrow Night's Raw
It's been announced that the new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will be defending the U.S. Title on tomorrow night's episode of Monday N[...]
May 31 - It's been announced that the new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will be defending the U.S. Title on tomorrow night's episode of Monday N[...]
May 31
Independent Wrestler Danny Havoc Passes Away
Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was bes[...]
May 31 - Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was bes[...]
May 31
Reason WWE Banned The Turnbuckle Powerbomb
As we reported yesterday, WWE has banned the Turnbuckle Powerbomb (Bucklebomb) from being used in the ring by talent. The Wrestling Observer is repor[...]
May 31 - As we reported yesterday, WWE has banned the Turnbuckle Powerbomb (Bucklebomb) from being used in the ring by talent. The Wrestling Observer is repor[...]
May 31
AEW Dark Match Pulled Due To Indy Wrestler’s Racist Tweets
AEW has taken action against an independent wrestler who has made racist and homophobic remarks on social media. The company has removed a match that[...]
May 31 - AEW has taken action against an independent wrestler who has made racist and homophobic remarks on social media. The company has removed a match that[...]
May 31
Triple H Discusses WWE Possibly Signing Two Big UFC Stars
In a recent interview with TMZ, Triple H discussed the possibility of bringing in Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor to WWE.  On Daniel Cormier:&[...]
May 31 - In a recent interview with TMZ, Triple H discussed the possibility of bringing in Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor to WWE.  On Daniel Cormier:&[...]

May 31
New Details Released For The WWE 2K22 Video Game
The new producer for WWE 2K games, Patrick Gilmore recently took part in a Q&A session on WWE Games’ reddit page. He revealed what he promis[...]
May 31 - The new producer for WWE 2K games, Patrick Gilmore recently took part in a Q&A session on WWE Games’ reddit page. He revealed what he promis[...]
May 31
Nexus Was Planned To Reunite At WWE WrestleMania 36
Former WWE Superstar Darren Young was recently interviewed on The Dropkick Podcast, during which he discussed his time as part of Nexus in WWE which f[...]
May 31 - Former WWE Superstar Darren Young was recently interviewed on The Dropkick Podcast, during which he discussed his time as part of Nexus in WWE which f[...]
May 31
Bruce Prichard Comments On The Undertaker's Retirement
Bruce Prichard recently spoke with Newsweek about The Undertaker retiring from the WWE and noted it will be a mutual decision between The Undertaker a[...]
May 31 - Bruce Prichard recently spoke with Newsweek about The Undertaker retiring from the WWE and noted it will be a mutual decision between The Undertaker a[...]
May 31
Update On WWE Releasing Chris DeJoseph
In a small update on WWE releasing creative writer Chris DeJoseph, we have learned through Wrestling Observer that he wasn't released due to recent co[...]
May 31 - In a small update on WWE releasing creative writer Chris DeJoseph, we have learned through Wrestling Observer that he wasn't released due to recent co[...]
May 31
Reby Hardy Defends AEW "Drowning Angle" From Stadium Stamped Match
Matt Hardy's wife Reby has responded to criticism of the Stadium Stampede "drowning" segment from AEW's Double or Nothing PPV. Some people are upset [...]
May 31 - Matt Hardy's wife Reby has responded to criticism of the Stadium Stampede "drowning" segment from AEW's Double or Nothing PPV. Some people are upset [...]
May 30
Bret Hart Posts Statement On George Floyd's Death
WWE Hall of Famer Bret issued a statement on Instagram concerning the death of George Floyd and current protests in America. He posted: "My wife i[...]
May 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret issued a statement on Instagram concerning the death of George Floyd and current protests in America. He posted: "My wife i[...]
May 30
PHOTO: Jon Moxley Reveals Photo Of His Bruised Tailbone
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley shared a photo on Twitter that revealed he has bruised his tailbone. He tweeted a photo saying, "If you've ever wondere[...]
May 30 - AEW World Champion Jon Moxley shared a photo on Twitter that revealed he has bruised his tailbone. He tweeted a photo saying, "If you've ever wondere[...]
May 30
WWE Bans Another Wrestling Move From The Ring
WWE has reportedly banned another wrestling move. Talent will no longer be able to perform powerbombs into the turnbuckles (bucklebombs), according t[...]
May 30 - WWE has reportedly banned another wrestling move. Talent will no longer be able to perform powerbombs into the turnbuckles (bucklebombs), according t[...]
May 30
Chris Jericho Comments On The Production Of The Stadium Stampede Match
During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Chris Jericho revealed some details regrading the recent production of the Stadium Stampede match at AEW's Do[...]
May 30 - During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Chris Jericho revealed some details regrading the recent production of the Stadium Stampede match at AEW's Do[...]
May 30
Darby Allin Reveals Why He Turned Down A WWE Tryout
During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted Darby Allin revealed why he turned down a WWE Tryout: "Back then, they messaged me and asked me if I was [...]
May 30 - During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted Darby Allin revealed why he turned down a WWE Tryout: "Back then, they messaged me and asked me if I was [...]
May 30
Ryback Comments On Jim Cornette Being Critical Of Becky Lynch's Pregnancy
Former WWE Superstar Ryback is the latest name to speak out on Jim Cornette’s comments towards Becky Lynch, criticizing her over her pregnancy o[...]
May 30 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback is the latest name to speak out on Jim Cornette’s comments towards Becky Lynch, criticizing her over her pregnancy o[...]
May 30
CM Punk Mocks Big SmackDown Jeff Hardy Segment
Former WWE Superstar CM Punk took a shot at a big angle shown on Friday Night Smackdown, where Jeff Hardy was “arrested” on suspicion for [...]
May 30 - Former WWE Superstar CM Punk took a shot at a big angle shown on Friday Night Smackdown, where Jeff Hardy was “arrested” on suspicion for [...]
May 30
WWE Officials Have "Very High Hopes" For Matt Riddle On SmackDown
As seen on last night's SmackDown, NXT star Matt Riddle is now part of the blue brand. WWE had WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle announce the news that Ri[...]
May 30 - As seen on last night's SmackDown, NXT star Matt Riddle is now part of the blue brand. WWE had WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle announce the news that Ri[...]
May 30
Kurt Angle Is Expected To Return To WWE Following Recent Release
A few weeks ago WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was one of the names that was released from WWE due to budget cuts. As seen this week, Angle made his re[...]
May 30 - A few weeks ago WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was one of the names that was released from WWE due to budget cuts. As seen this week, Angle made his re[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π