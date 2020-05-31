. @WWEApollo will put the #USTitle on the line tomorrow night on #WWERaw against an opponent of his choosing! WHO do you think it will be?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oOi1oQXa18

It's been announced that the new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will be defending the U.S. Title on tomorrow night's episode of Monday Night Raw against an opponent of his choosing.

WWE Superstar Lana Posts Powerful Video Addressing George Floyd Situation & Racial Issues

Apollo Crews to Defend U.S. Title on Tomorrow Night's Raw

Independent Wrestler Danny Havoc Passes Away

Reason WWE Banned The Turnbuckle Powerbomb

AEW Dark Match Pulled Due To Indy Wrestler’s Racist Tweets

Triple H Discusses WWE Possibly Signing Two Big UFC Stars

New Details Released For The WWE 2K22 Video Game

Nexus Was Planned To Reunite At WWE WrestleMania 36

Bruce Prichard Comments On The Undertaker's Retirement

Update On WWE Releasing Chris DeJoseph

Reby Hardy Defends AEW "Drowning Angle" From Stadium Stamped Match

Bret Hart Posts Statement On George Floyd's Death

PHOTO: Jon Moxley Reveals Photo Of His Bruised Tailbone

WWE Bans Another Wrestling Move From The Ring

Chris Jericho Comments On The Production Of The Stadium Stampede Match

Darby Allin Reveals Why He Turned Down A WWE Tryout

Ryback Comments On Jim Cornette Being Critical Of Becky Lynch's Pregnancy

CM Punk Mocks Big SmackDown Jeff Hardy Segment

WWE Officials Have "Very High Hopes" For Matt Riddle On SmackDown

Kurt Angle Is Expected To Return To WWE Following Recent Release

Triple H’s Theme Song Producer Bob Kulick Has Passed Away

Chris DeJoseph Reportedly Gone From WWE Creative

Destruction Of TNA Asylum Has Reportedly Begun

The Undertaker Reveals If He Ever Go Into A Real Backstage Fight In WWE

