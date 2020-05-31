Independent Wrestler Danny Havoc Passes Away

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2020

Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc, who had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was best-known for mixing his technical style with hardcore, winning CZW's Tournament of Death twice in 2008 and 2013.

Earlier this year he came out of retirement and joined Game Changer Wrestling.

It remains unclear how he passed, but we know his wife Brianne also passed away earlier in 2020.

With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc.



Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person.



He was also an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers. pic.twitter.com/L7By79UEKN — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 1, 2020

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Havoc's family and friends.