Reason WWE Banned The Turnbuckle Powerbomb

As we reported yesterday, WWE has banned the Turnbuckle Powerbomb (Bucklebomb) from being used in the ring by talent.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the reason for the ban is because of Nia Jax botching it against Kairi Sane on an episode of Raw last month:

"That was the one that caused it. There were people who were wanting it banned before that. It was one of those things where there were people against it. When that thing happened it was kind of like that was the straw that broke the camel’s back and Vince banned it."

Do you think WWE was right to ban the move?