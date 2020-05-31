Triple H Discusses WWE Possibly Signing Two Big UFC Stars

In a recent interview with TMZ, Triple H discussed the possibility of bringing in Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor to WWE.

On Daniel Cormier:

“I love Daniel. We’ve obviously talked a lot in the past. We’ve had conversations about him doing stuff with us in the past, whether that’s in-ring or whether that’s commentary or doing different things. But he’s doing what he’s doing. And if he decides that he’s done or wants to leave UFC, yeah, I mean, I love him. Every time we see him, we have a great conversation. I think the last time I saw him in person was we were at the ESPYs on red carpet. We talked for a while, and I think he just — he’s just an entertainer. He’s a natural born entertainer, and I think that comes out in his personality, even though sometimes when he’s in the fight zone, it’s different. But when he’s on cans doing commentary or whatever, he’s just a good. And I think that’s what makes him good at commentary. He’s like a guy like I’d like to sit on my couch and watch a fight with him.”

On WWE bringing in Cormier:

“To me, that’s what makes commentary and all those things good. People you’d want to hang out and sit down and watch something with. So, I think he’s great. I think we’d love to do something with him if the time is right — obviously, respectful to UFC and to Dana and everything else, but yeah, we’d love to chat with him. And we have an open relationship as far as communication, so I’m sure shortly we will when he figures out what he wants to do.”

On Conor McGregor in WWE: