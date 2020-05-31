New Details Released For The WWE 2K22 Video Game

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2020

The new producer for WWE 2K games, Patrick Gilmore recently took part in a Q&A session on WWE Games’ reddit page. He revealed what he promises to bring in the game set to release next year, as highlighted below. There will be no WWE 2K21 this year.

Below are the highlights:

- An all-new file code for WWE 2K22 will be produced instead of the one that’s being used for the past couple of years.

- Players will be given the feel of being the WWE Superstar and the game will be treated more like a sports game.

- As of now, the tagline for the game is, “step out of the crowd, step into the ring” (that could change).

- Creation Suite will be streamlined and improved for the next game and they want to make it cross platform (meaning that every wrestler uploaded to Community Creations will be available for every system the game releases on).

- They want to re-add Create-A-Story “at some point.”

- They are looking to import custom music.

- The gameplay itself is getting a huge investment into improving and they will make it more like “Here Comes The Pain” mixed with the best stuff from the most recent games.

- Adding GM Mode is “high up” on their priority list.

- My Career Mode will have more choices for the player.

- Online match quality will be a lot better.

- A closed beta test might be introduced.

- Updates to the physics engine.

- New match types







– Modding could return for PC users in some way.