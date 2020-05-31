Nexus Was Planned To Reunite At WWE WrestleMania 36

This plan was however nixed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Young revealed that WWE had planned to have the group return at WrestleMania 36 to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the stable.

Former WWE Superstar Darren Young was recently interviewed on The Dropkick Podcast , during which he discussed his time as part of Nexus in WWE which first formed in 2010.

