If you've ever wondered what a bruised tailbone looks like... pic.twitter.com/y6cMezGEWp

He tweeted a photo saying, "If you've ever wondered what a bruised tailbone looks like..."

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley shared a photo on Twitter that revealed he has bruised his tailbone.

» More News From This Feed

Bret Hart Posts Statement On George Floyd's Death

WWE Hall of Famer Bret issued a statement on Instagram concerning the death of George Floyd and current protests in America. He posted: "My wife is a woman of color. What her and her family have t[...] May 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret issued a statement on Instagram concerning the death of George Floyd and current protests in America. He posted: "My wife is a woman of color. What her and her family have t[...]

PHOTO: Jon Moxley Reveals Photo Of His Bruised Tailbone

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley shared a photo on Twitter that revealed he has bruised his tailbone. He tweeted a photo saying, "If you've ever wondered what a bruised tailbone looks like..." Below is[...] May 30 - AEW World Champion Jon Moxley shared a photo on Twitter that revealed he has bruised his tailbone. He tweeted a photo saying, "If you've ever wondered what a bruised tailbone looks like..." Below is[...]

WWE Bans Another Wrestling Move From The Ring

WWE has reportedly banned another wrestling move. Talent will no longer be able to perform powerbombs into the turnbuckles (bucklebombs), according to PWInsider. The move led to the in-ring retireme[...] May 30 - WWE has reportedly banned another wrestling move. Talent will no longer be able to perform powerbombs into the turnbuckles (bucklebombs), according to PWInsider. The move led to the in-ring retireme[...]

Chris Jericho Comments On The Production Of The Stadium Stampede Match

During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Chris Jericho revealed some details regrading the recent production of the Stadium Stampede match at AEW's Double or Nothing PPV last weekend. "When you fil[...] May 30 - During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Chris Jericho revealed some details regrading the recent production of the Stadium Stampede match at AEW's Double or Nothing PPV last weekend. "When you fil[...]

Darby Allin Reveals Why He Turned Down A WWE Tryout

During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted Darby Allin revealed why he turned down a WWE Tryout: "Back then, they messaged me and asked me if I was interested in coming down. At the time, I was like[...] May 30 - During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted Darby Allin revealed why he turned down a WWE Tryout: "Back then, they messaged me and asked me if I was interested in coming down. At the time, I was like[...]

Ryback Comments On Jim Cornette Being Critical Of Becky Lynch's Pregnancy

Former WWE Superstar Ryback is the latest name to speak out on Jim Cornette’s comments towards Becky Lynch, criticizing her over her pregnancy on his Shooting Blanks podcast. Here is what Rybac[...] May 30 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback is the latest name to speak out on Jim Cornette’s comments towards Becky Lynch, criticizing her over her pregnancy on his Shooting Blanks podcast. Here is what Rybac[...]

CM Punk Mocks Big SmackDown Jeff Hardy Segment

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk took a shot at a big angle shown on Friday Night Smackdown, where Jeff Hardy was “arrested” on suspicion for hitting Elias with his rental car and possibly dri[...] May 30 - Former WWE Superstar CM Punk took a shot at a big angle shown on Friday Night Smackdown, where Jeff Hardy was “arrested” on suspicion for hitting Elias with his rental car and possibly dri[...]

WWE Officials Have "Very High Hopes" For Matt Riddle On SmackDown

As seen on last night's SmackDown, NXT star Matt Riddle is now part of the blue brand. WWE had WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle announce the news that Riddle was coming to SmackDown airing a video packag[...] May 30 - As seen on last night's SmackDown, NXT star Matt Riddle is now part of the blue brand. WWE had WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle announce the news that Riddle was coming to SmackDown airing a video packag[...]

Kurt Angle Is Expected To Return To WWE Following Recent Release

A few weeks ago WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was one of the names that was released from WWE due to budget cuts. As seen this week, Angle made his return to WWE television to be the special referee f[...] May 30 - A few weeks ago WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was one of the names that was released from WWE due to budget cuts. As seen this week, Angle made his return to WWE television to be the special referee f[...]

Triple H’s Theme Song Producer Bob Kulick Has Passed Away

Bob Kulick, American guitarist and record producer, best known for his studio work with Kiss and for his tenure in W.A.S.P. sadly passed away at the age of 70 on Friday. Kulick produced WWE Hall[...] May 30 - Bob Kulick, American guitarist and record producer, best known for his studio work with Kiss and for his tenure in W.A.S.P. sadly passed away at the age of 70 on Friday. Kulick produced WWE Hall[...]

Chris DeJoseph Reportedly Gone From WWE Creative

Long-time pro wrestling writer Chris DeJoseph has been released from WWE. DeJoseph had been one of the key lead writers for SmackDown, it remains unknown they DeJospeh was released at the time of thi[...] May 30 - Long-time pro wrestling writer Chris DeJoseph has been released from WWE. DeJoseph had been one of the key lead writers for SmackDown, it remains unknown they DeJospeh was released at the time of thi[...]

Destruction Of TNA Asylum Has Reportedly Begun

The Tennessee State Fairground Sports Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, also know to pro-wrestling fans as the TNA Asylum is in the process of being knocked down, according to a report by PWInsider.[...] May 30 - The Tennessee State Fairground Sports Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, also know to pro-wrestling fans as the TNA Asylum is in the process of being knocked down, according to a report by PWInsider.[...]

The Undertaker Reveals If He Ever Go Into A Real Backstage Fight In WWE

During a recent episode of The Bill Simmons’ podcast, WWE legend The Undertaker was asked if used his power in the company against wrestlers or got into a real fight backstage. Here is what he [...] May 30 - During a recent episode of The Bill Simmons’ podcast, WWE legend The Undertaker was asked if used his power in the company against wrestlers or got into a real fight backstage. Here is what he [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (05/29/2020)

Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: *Battle Royal* Sheamus wins a 10-Man Battle Royal to earn a match against Daniel Bryan in the IC Championship Tourname[...] May 29 - Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: *Battle Royal* Sheamus wins a 10-Man Battle Royal to earn a match against Daniel Bryan in the IC Championship Tourname[...]

WWE Intercontinental Championship Finals Will Take Place In Two Weeks

Tonight on SmackDown, it was decided that Daniel Bryan will take on AJ Styles for the IC Title in two weeks on Friday Night SmackDown. The night started off with what looked like a car crash that inj[...] May 29 - Tonight on SmackDown, it was decided that Daniel Bryan will take on AJ Styles for the IC Title in two weeks on Friday Night SmackDown. The night started off with what looked like a car crash that inj[...]

Matt Riddle Joins The SmackDown Roster

Tonight on SmackDown, Kurt Angle announces that NXT Superstar Matt Riddle will now be joining the Blue Brand. Kurt Angle refereed Riddle's last NXT match this past Wednesday. <blockquote class="t[...] May 29 - Tonight on SmackDown, Kurt Angle announces that NXT Superstar Matt Riddle will now be joining the Blue Brand. Kurt Angle refereed Riddle's last NXT match this past Wednesday. <blockquote class="t[...]

WATCH: New Video Preview For “Sting: The Lost Tape”

WWE has released a new video preview for the upcoming WWE Network special on WWE Hall of Famer Sting. “Sting: The Lost Tape” will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday at 10am ET on d[...] May 29 - WWE has released a new video preview for the upcoming WWE Network special on WWE Hall of Famer Sting. “Sting: The Lost Tape” will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday at 10am ET on d[...]

WWE Has Furloughed Nigel McGuinness

For those wondering Nigel McGuinness has joined a number of employees furloughed by the company, according to The Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer noted that McGuiness joins the likes of Gerald Brisc[...] May 29 - For those wondering Nigel McGuinness has joined a number of employees furloughed by the company, according to The Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer noted that McGuiness joins the likes of Gerald Brisc[...]

Spoiler For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was pre-taped this past Monday at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida. As previously reported, former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak signed a new deal with WWE earlie[...] May 29 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown was pre-taped this past Monday at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida. As previously reported, former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak signed a new deal with WWE earlie[...]

Matt Riddle’s Rumored Role On This Week’s SmackDown

As we previously reported, former NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle is joining the WWE main roster soon. He’s rumored to debut on tonight's SmackDown, which has been pre-taped. [...] May 29 - As we previously reported, former NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle is joining the WWE main roster soon. He’s rumored to debut on tonight's SmackDown, which has been pre-taped. [...]

Jerry Lawler Permanently Replaced On WWE Raw Commentary

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is reportedly being replaced on the WWE Raw commentary team. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Samoa Joe has permane[...] May 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is reportedly being replaced on the WWE Raw commentary team. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Samoa Joe has permane[...]

WWE Calling Up More NXT Superstars For Raw and SmackDown Soon

WWE is looking to add some new faces to Raw and SmackDown with some call ups from NXT again, according to a report by Fightful. As previously reported, Matt Riddle will be making his main roster debu[...] May 29 - WWE is looking to add some new faces to Raw and SmackDown with some call ups from NXT again, according to a report by Fightful. As previously reported, Matt Riddle will be making his main roster debu[...]

WWE Taping A Big NXT In Your House Match Tonight

According to a report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE is filming the NXT title match for the upcoming In Your House pay-per-view between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream tonight at Full Sail. [...] May 28 - According to a report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE is filming the NXT title match for the upcoming In Your House pay-per-view between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream tonight at Full Sail. [...]

Bray Wyatt & Jojo Offerman Welcome Baby No. 2

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and his wife Jojo Offerman have today welcomed their second child into the world. Wyatt revealed the birth of their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda. Offerman last gave birth [...] May 28 - WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and his wife Jojo Offerman have today welcomed their second child into the world. Wyatt revealed the birth of their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda. Offerman last gave birth [...]