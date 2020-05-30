Ryback Comments On Jim Cornette Being Critical Of Becky Lynch's Pregnancy

Former WWE Superstar Ryback is the latest name to speak out on Jim Cornette’s comments towards Becky Lynch, criticizing her over her pregnancy on his Shooting Blanks podcast.

Here is what Ryback had to say, courtesy of WrestlingInc:

"This is one of those situations, with Jim. He – I don’t even like to talk about him – because I think it’s one of things I wish we could; he’s blocked on all my accounts. I just don’t wanna deal with it.

He does this for money. And he goes the negative route because he’s making money from his show in a negative way. There’s a way to relay his feelings — they’re his opinions on things but he does so in a very insulting way to people.

He can express that in such a way – how many years does she [Becky Lynch] to make this kind of money. There’s just a way if you wanna get that across where you don’t have to be so just s–tty about it. And he has that fanbase that is drawn to that negativity. And the way he just fires out venom and for no reason.

It would benefit me none to just s–t talk all the talent all the time. That would just show bitterness and insecurity on my part and I think comes across with him. That for whatever experience in this business, he has a lot of built up negative tension in him and he’s not evolved as he’s gotten older. And he’s not learned and he’s very immature in his ways with how he speaks about people. There’s no need to be that insulting with it."