Kurt Angle Is Expected To Return To WWE Following Recent Release

A few weeks ago WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was one of the names that was released from WWE due to budget cuts.

As seen this week, Angle made his return to WWE television to be the special referee for the Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher match on NXT, he was also featured in on SmackDown to introduce Riddle to the blue-brand.

In an update on his WWE status, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that everyone expects Angle to be back with the company as Vince McMahon is keen not to lose him to AEW:

"If they haven’t signed him already then they will make an offer to him soon. Vince doesn’t want to lose him to AEW" said a WWE source.

Angle is likely to return to a backstage role which could be very similar to before or a better deal.