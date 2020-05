It will be @AJStylesOrg vs. @WWEDanielBryan in the #ICTitle tournament finals! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KMhenQdxcu

Sheamus wins the 10-Man Battle Royal but then loses to Bryan in the main event of the evening.

With two competitors now out of the IC Tournament, AJ styles moved into the finals and a Battle Royal was announced to decide who would face Daniel Bryan.

The night started off with what looked like a car crash that injured Elias and the vehicle belonging to Jeff Hardy. Hardy was "arrested" and Elias was taken to the hospital.

Tonight on SmackDown, it was decided that Daniel Bryan will take on AJ Styles for the IC Title in two weeks on Friday Night SmackDown.

» More News From This Feed

SmackDown Quick Results (05/29/2020)

Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: *Battle Royal* Sheamus wins a 10-Man Battle Royal to earn a match against Daniel Bryan in the IC Championship Tourname[...] May 29 - Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown: *Battle Royal* Sheamus wins a 10-Man Battle Royal to earn a match against Daniel Bryan in the IC Championship Tourname[...]

WWE Intercontinental Championship Finals Will Take Place In Two Weeks

Tonight on SmackDown, it was decided that Daniel Bryan will take on AJ Styles for the IC Title in two weeks on Friday Night SmackDown. The night started off with what looked like a car crash that inj[...] May 29 - Tonight on SmackDown, it was decided that Daniel Bryan will take on AJ Styles for the IC Title in two weeks on Friday Night SmackDown. The night started off with what looked like a car crash that inj[...]

Matt Riddle Joins The SmackDown Roster

Tonight on SmackDown, Kurt Angle announces that NXT Superstar Matt Riddle will now be joining the Blue Brand. Kurt Angle refereed Riddle's last NXT match this past Wednesday. <blockquote class="t[...] May 29 - Tonight on SmackDown, Kurt Angle announces that NXT Superstar Matt Riddle will now be joining the Blue Brand. Kurt Angle refereed Riddle's last NXT match this past Wednesday. <blockquote class="t[...]

WATCH: New Video Preview For “Sting: The Lost Tape”

WWE has released a new video preview for the upcoming WWE Network special on WWE Hall of Famer Sting. “Sting: The Lost Tape” will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday at 10am ET on d[...] May 29 - WWE has released a new video preview for the upcoming WWE Network special on WWE Hall of Famer Sting. “Sting: The Lost Tape” will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday at 10am ET on d[...]

WWE Has Furloughed Nigel McGuinness

For those wondering Nigel McGuinness has joined a number of employees furloughed by the company, according to The Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer noted that McGuiness joins the likes of Gerald Brisc[...] May 29 - For those wondering Nigel McGuinness has joined a number of employees furloughed by the company, according to The Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer noted that McGuiness joins the likes of Gerald Brisc[...]

Spoiler For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was pre-taped this past Monday at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida. As previously reported, former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak signed a new deal with WWE earlie[...] May 29 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown was pre-taped this past Monday at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida. As previously reported, former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak signed a new deal with WWE earlie[...]

Matt Riddle’s Rumored Role On This Week’s SmackDown

As we previously reported, former NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle is joining the WWE main roster soon. He’s rumored to debut on tonight's SmackDown, which has been pre-taped. [...] May 29 - As we previously reported, former NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle is joining the WWE main roster soon. He’s rumored to debut on tonight's SmackDown, which has been pre-taped. [...]

Jerry Lawler Permanently Replaced On WWE Raw Commentary

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is reportedly being replaced on the WWE Raw commentary team. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Samoa Joe has permane[...] May 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is reportedly being replaced on the WWE Raw commentary team. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Samoa Joe has permane[...]

WWE Calling Up More NXT Superstars For Raw and SmackDown Soon

WWE is looking to add some new faces to Raw and SmackDown with some call ups from NXT again, according to a report by Fightful. As previously reported, Matt Riddle will be making his main roster debu[...] May 29 - WWE is looking to add some new faces to Raw and SmackDown with some call ups from NXT again, according to a report by Fightful. As previously reported, Matt Riddle will be making his main roster debu[...]

WWE Taping A Big NXT In Your House Match Tonight

According to a report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE is filming the NXT title match for the upcoming In Your House pay-per-view between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream tonight at Full Sail. [...] May 28 - According to a report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE is filming the NXT title match for the upcoming In Your House pay-per-view between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream tonight at Full Sail. [...]

Bray Wyatt & Jojo Offerman Welcome Baby No. 2

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and his wife Jojo Offerman have today welcomed their second child into the world. Wyatt revealed the birth of their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda. Offerman last gave birth [...] May 28 - WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and his wife Jojo Offerman have today welcomed their second child into the world. Wyatt revealed the birth of their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda. Offerman last gave birth [...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Clears Up The Hulk Hogan Neck Injury Incident At Survivor Series

ESPN YouTube: The Undertaker looks back to his match with Hulk Hogan at the Survivor Series in 1991, where Hogan claimed to have suffered a neck injury after The Undertaker performed his signature [...] May 28 - ESPN YouTube: The Undertaker looks back to his match with Hulk Hogan at the Survivor Series in 1991, where Hogan claimed to have suffered a neck injury after The Undertaker performed his signature [...]

Dave Meltzer: "An NXT match did over 800,000 viewers... But it wasn't the opener or main event."

On Twitter, Dave Meltzer revealed a match on Wednesday's WWE NXT scored highly in viewership, but it wasn't the opener or the main event. He has said he will reveal more details in the latest edition [...] May 28 - On Twitter, Dave Meltzer revealed a match on Wednesday's WWE NXT scored highly in viewership, but it wasn't the opener or the main event. He has said he will reveal more details in the latest edition [...]

Matt Hardy Says The Hardy Boyz Return At WrestleMania 33 Was 'Squandered'

AEW star Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to respond to a fan, in which he noted that The Hardy Boyz were hot heading into their return at WrestleMania 33 but it went to waste thereafter. Check out Ma[...] May 28 - AEW star Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to respond to a fan, in which he noted that The Hardy Boyz were hot heading into their return at WrestleMania 33 but it went to waste thereafter. Check out Ma[...]

FTR In Attendance At Tonight’s AEW Taping

According to a report from BodySlam.net, FTR are at tonight’s AEW taping filming for next week's episode of Dynamite. Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, formerly known as The Revival in the WWE, ma[...] May 28 - According to a report from BodySlam.net, FTR are at tonight’s AEW taping filming for next week's episode of Dynamite. Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, formerly known as The Revival in the WWE, ma[...]

Batista Says Everybody In America Should Have A Problem With George Floyd's Death

Batista has issued a statement via video on Instagram regarding the death of George Floyd. For those unaware, Floyd was the black man who died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a whi[...] May 28 - Batista has issued a statement via video on Instagram regarding the death of George Floyd. For those unaware, Floyd was the black man who died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a whi[...]

Aww! Becky Lynch Shares Baby Ultrasound Photo

Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who announced her pregnancy on WWE television recently has released an ultrasound photo of her and Seth Rollins baby, which is due in December. She posted[...] May 28 - Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who announced her pregnancy on WWE television recently has released an ultrasound photo of her and Seth Rollins baby, which is due in December. She posted[...]

International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Acquires Bruno Sammartino’s Original WWWF Title Belt

The International Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame has acquired Bruno Sammartino’s WWWF Championship which the WWE Hall Of Famer held from 1965-1971. Sammartino died at the age of 82 in 2018. IPWHF&r[...] May 28 - The International Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame has acquired Bruno Sammartino’s WWWF Championship which the WWE Hall Of Famer held from 1965-1971. Sammartino died at the age of 82 in 2018. IPWHF&r[...]

Hulk Hogan & Undertaker Get Official FOCO Bobbleheads

FOCO has announced new officially licensed bobbleheads of WWE legends The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan, which will be sold at $40 each. FOCO Senior Licensing Manager Matthew Katz commented, &ld[...] May 28 - FOCO has announced new officially licensed bobbleheads of WWE legends The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan, which will be sold at $40 each. FOCO Senior Licensing Manager Matthew Katz commented, &ld[...]

Viewership Revealed For WWE's FCW Documentary On FS1

The FCW documentary, A Future WWE – The FCW Story which aired last Tuesdays on FOX Sports 1, scored a final audience of 206,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The scored a 0.08 rating in[...] May 28 - The FCW documentary, A Future WWE – The FCW Story which aired last Tuesdays on FOX Sports 1, scored a final audience of 206,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The scored a 0.08 rating in[...]

Matt Riddle Removed From NXT Banner On Official WWE Website

The official WWE website has removed Matt Riddle from the official NXT page. It has been reported in recent days that Riddle is heading to the SmackDown brand as a main roster Superstar. Bruce Pricha[...] May 28 - The official WWE website has removed Matt Riddle from the official NXT page. It has been reported in recent days that Riddle is heading to the SmackDown brand as a main roster Superstar. Bruce Pricha[...]

WATCH: Lance Storm Began The Invasion Angle 19 Years Ago

Do you remember THE INVASION angle in WWE? [...] May 28 - Do you remember THE INVASION angle in WWE? [...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases For The Post-Double Or Nothing Show

The live viewership numbers for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have been released. The good news for both shows is they were both up this week, and both saw increases in the 18-49 demo. AEW Dyn[...] May 28 - The live viewership numbers for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have been released. The good news for both shows is they were both up this week, and both saw increases in the 18-49 demo. AEW Dyn[...]

Why Matt Riddle Could Be Going To Smackdown

NXT star Matt Riddle is expected to be called up to the main roster soon. The latest report says he could be headed towards Smackdown instead of RAW. According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com[...] May 28 - NXT star Matt Riddle is expected to be called up to the main roster soon. The latest report says he could be headed towards Smackdown instead of RAW. According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com[...]