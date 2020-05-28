WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WWE Taping A Big NXT In Your House Match Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2020

According to a report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE is filming the NXT title match for the upcoming In Your House pay-per-view between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream tonight at Full Sail.

The NXT roster in attendance was asked to carpool there, and their cars will surround a ring that is placed on the filming set that is behind Full Sail University.

Source: Fightful

