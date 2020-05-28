WATCH: The Undertaker Clears Up The Hulk Hogan Neck Injury Incident At Survivor Series
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2020
ESPN YouTube:
The Undertaker looks back to his match with Hulk Hogan at the Survivor Series in 1991, where Hogan claimed to have suffered a neck injury after The Undertaker performed his signature Tombstone Piledriver on him. The Undertaker reveals that Hogan didn't seem to be totally truthful about the incident.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/63460/
