Matt Hardy Says The Hardy Boyz Return At WrestleMania 33 Was 'Squandered'

You’re correct, Jim. We were insanely hot coming into WM33, but our usage was squandered. I am grateful for the return & time there, but it could’ve been SO much better. You can keep an act hot & a money maker without it being a forced focal point of the show. AEW grants me this.

AEW star Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to respond to a fan, in which he noted that The Hardy Boyz were hot heading into their return at WrestleMania 33 but it went to waste thereafter.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Taping A Big NXT In Your House Match Tonight

According to a report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE is filming the NXT title match for the upcoming In Your House pay-per-view between Ada[...] May 28 - According to a report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE is filming the NXT title match for the upcoming In Your House pay-per-view between Ada[...]

Bray Wyatt & Jojo Offerman Welcome Baby No. 2

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and his wife Jojo Offerman have today welcomed their second child into the world. Wyatt revealed the birth of their second ch[...] May 28 - WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and his wife Jojo Offerman have today welcomed their second child into the world. Wyatt revealed the birth of their second ch[...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Clears Up The Hulk Hogan Neck Injury Incident At Survivor Series

ESPN YouTube: The Undertaker looks back to his match with Hulk Hogan at the Survivor Series in 1991, where Hogan claimed to have suffered a neck in[...] May 28 - ESPN YouTube: The Undertaker looks back to his match with Hulk Hogan at the Survivor Series in 1991, where Hogan claimed to have suffered a neck in[...]

Dave Meltzer: "An NXT match did over 800,000 viewers... But it wasn't the opener or main event."

On Twitter, Dave Meltzer revealed a match on Wednesday's WWE NXT scored highly in viewership, but it wasn't the opener or the main event. He has said [...] May 28 - On Twitter, Dave Meltzer revealed a match on Wednesday's WWE NXT scored highly in viewership, but it wasn't the opener or the main event. He has said [...]

Matt Hardy Says The Hardy Boyz Return At WrestleMania 33 Was 'Squandered'

AEW star Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to respond to a fan, in which he noted that The Hardy Boyz were hot heading into their return at WrestleMania[...] May 28 - AEW star Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to respond to a fan, in which he noted that The Hardy Boyz were hot heading into their return at WrestleMania[...]

FTR In Attendance At Tonight’s AEW Taping

According to a report from BodySlam.net, FTR are at tonight’s AEW taping filming for next week's episode of Dynamite. Dax Hardwood and Cash Whe[...] May 28 - According to a report from BodySlam.net, FTR are at tonight’s AEW taping filming for next week's episode of Dynamite. Dax Hardwood and Cash Whe[...]

Batista Says Everybody In America Should Have A Problem With George Floyd's Death

Batista has issued a statement via video on Instagram regarding the death of George Floyd. For those unaware, Floyd was the black man who died after [...] May 28 - Batista has issued a statement via video on Instagram regarding the death of George Floyd. For those unaware, Floyd was the black man who died after [...]

Aww! Becky Lynch Shares Baby Ultrasound Photo

Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who announced her pregnancy on WWE television recently has released an ultrasound photo of her and Seth R[...] May 28 - Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who announced her pregnancy on WWE television recently has released an ultrasound photo of her and Seth R[...]

International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Acquires Bruno Sammartino’s Original WWWF Title Belt

The International Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame has acquired Bruno Sammartino’s WWWF Championship which the WWE Hall Of Famer held from 1965-1971. [...] May 28 - The International Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame has acquired Bruno Sammartino’s WWWF Championship which the WWE Hall Of Famer held from 1965-1971. [...]

Hulk Hogan & Undertaker Get Official FOCO Bobbleheads

FOCO has announced new officially licensed bobbleheads of WWE legends The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan, which will be sold at $40 each. FOCO Senio[...] May 28 - FOCO has announced new officially licensed bobbleheads of WWE legends The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan, which will be sold at $40 each. FOCO Senio[...]

Viewership Revealed For WWE's FCW Documentary On FS1

The FCW documentary, A Future WWE – The FCW Story which aired last Tuesdays on FOX Sports 1, scored a final audience of 206,000 viewers, accordi[...] May 28 - The FCW documentary, A Future WWE – The FCW Story which aired last Tuesdays on FOX Sports 1, scored a final audience of 206,000 viewers, accordi[...]

Matt Riddle Removed From NXT Banner On Official WWE Website

The official WWE website has removed Matt Riddle from the official NXT page. It has been reported in recent days that Riddle is heading to the SmackDo[...] May 28 - The official WWE website has removed Matt Riddle from the official NXT page. It has been reported in recent days that Riddle is heading to the SmackDo[...]

WATCH: Lance Storm Began The Invasion Angle 19 Years Ago

Do you remember THE INVASION angle in WWE? [...] May 28 - Do you remember THE INVASION angle in WWE? [...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases For The Post-Double Or Nothing Show

The live viewership numbers for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have been released. The good news for both shows is they were both up this week,[...] May 28 - The live viewership numbers for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have been released. The good news for both shows is they were both up this week,[...]

Why Matt Riddle Could Be Going To Smackdown

NXT star Matt Riddle is expected to be called up to the main roster soon. The latest report says he could be headed towards Smackdown instead of RAW.&[...] May 28 - NXT star Matt Riddle is expected to be called up to the main roster soon. The latest report says he could be headed towards Smackdown instead of RAW.&[...]

Jim Cornette Goes On Rant About AEW’s Stadium Stampede Match

At this past weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV, Inner Circle faces The Elite in a Stadium Stampede match. While the match was praised by fans, it&[...] May 28 - At this past weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV, Inner Circle faces The Elite in a Stadium Stampede match. While the match was praised by fans, it&[...]

Jim Ross On AEW Planning Live Shows Before Pandemic

AEW wrestlers only work one night a week when they film episodes of Dynamite. There’s been talk of AEW eventually doing house shows. Duri[...] May 28 - AEW wrestlers only work one night a week when they film episodes of Dynamite. There’s been talk of AEW eventually doing house shows. Duri[...]

Update On Kairi Sane’s Cut During Nia Jax Match

During Tuesday’s tapings of upcoming RAW episodes, Kairi Sane suffered a cut during her match with Nia Jax. The match had to be stopped s[...] May 28 - During Tuesday’s tapings of upcoming RAW episodes, Kairi Sane suffered a cut during her match with Nia Jax. The match had to be stopped s[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/27/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”Broken” Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks def. “The Bad Boy[...] May 27 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”Broken” Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks def. “The Bad Boy[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/27/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Drake Maverick def. Kushida and Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat Match to advance to [...] May 27 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Drake Maverick def. Kushida and Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat Match to advance to [...]

AEW Dynamite: Two Championship Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two championship matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast:[...] May 27 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two championship matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast:[...]

WWE NXT: Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following two matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *Mia Yim[...] May 27 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following two matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *Mia Yim[...]

WWE NXT: NXT Championship Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: In Your House

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, which will air live on [...] May 27 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, which will air live on [...]

AEW Dynamite: World Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest event, the All Elite Wrestling World Champions[...] May 27 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest event, the All Elite Wrestling World Champions[...]