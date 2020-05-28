Why Matt Riddle Could Be Going To Smackdown
Posted By: Carol Cassada on May 28, 2020
NXT star Matt Riddle is expected to be called up to the main roster soon. The latest report says he could be headed towards Smackdown instead of RAW.
According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, there’s a reason why Riddle will be on the blue brand.
The strange thing about this is that Paul Heyman is a big fan of Matt Riddle so you’d think he’s going to RAW, but this Matt Riddle/ Lesnar deal — I mean it’s weird like I’m sure there are aspects of it who are people that are just encouraging Matt Riddle to do what Matt Riddle does, but on the other side this, if anything else should tell you that this is legit because if they were trying to work together to build something up for a match I mean Matt Riddle goes to RAW.”
“Lesnar’s not around it’s not like he can say I’m not gonna share a locker room with him. Lesnar probably won’t be around until they’re running shows with fans again.”
