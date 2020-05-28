WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Jim Cornette Goes On Rant About AEW’s Stadium Stampede Match

Posted By: Carol Cassada on May 28, 2020

Jim Cornette Goes On Rant About AEW's Stadium Stampede Match

At this past weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV, Inner Circle faces The Elite in a Stadium Stampede match. While the match was praised by fans, it’s now receiving criticism from Jim Cornette. 

Recently Cornette went on a negative rant about the match. 

Here’s what he had to say: 

“I will never watch this fucking shit again. Fuck all you people. I’m ashamed of Matt Hardy. I’m ashamed of Tony Schiavone.I’m ashamed of Jim Ross for not walking out on this. I’m ashamed of everybody involved in it. And it’s the last time I’ll be fucking watching this horseshit. And Tony Khan can take his sports based presentation and shove it up his fucking ass.”

 

“They’re all fucking morons for doing this. I’m disappointed in all of them, I don’t want to see them personally again because I’d have to tell them. I don’t want to see them professionally again because I don’t want to see anybody involved in this ever again.”

 

“If this is what wrestling is now, it needs to die. Leave it alone and let it go. If you can’t bring it back, and you just gonna fucking piss on the fucking rotting corpse, let it go. Find something else to do with your fucking lives like I have, because I’m too embarrassed to be involved with these people and this industry, because of shit like this.”

Tags: #jim cornette
