Jim Ross On AEW Planning Live Shows Before Pandemic
Posted By: Carol Cassada on May 28, 2020
AEW wrestlers only work one night a week when they film episodes of Dynamite. There’s been talk of AEW eventually doing house shows.
During a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Live, Jim Ross talked about AEW doing live events before the pandemic started.
Here’s what he said:
“Absolutely, and I think that’s the plan,” he said. “It’s just, you know, timing is — I know there some live events penciled into the schedule before the virus. You can’t get better working one night a week. Nobody, I don’t care who you are. There’s some minor exceptions, like I don’t think Chris Jericho needs to work four to five nights a week to be great. I think he can be great on Wednesday nights.
“But a lot of guys need to continue to work, and they need to work under supervision of the coaches in AEW so that they can continue to relearn some of the fundamentals. Primarily slowing down, using more psychology and selling. Because you’ve been in the business 10 years doesn’t mean you’re a 10-year veteran. It could mean you had the same experience 10 times. So yeah, house shows are important for us, I think, to develop talent especially, and revenue going forward. But who the hell knows when that’s gonna be? It’s not gonna be any time soon, apparently.”
