Update On Kairi Sane’s Cut During Nia Jax Match
Posted By: Carol Cassada on May 28, 2020
During Tuesday’s tapings of upcoming RAW episodes, Kairi Sane suffered a cut during her match with Nia Jax.
The match had to be stopped so doctors could tend to Kairi. While fans were quick to blame Jax for Kairi’s cut, a new update sheds light on the incident.
According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Sane received the cut when she was whipped into the steps and hit her head.
As for whether Sane suffered a concussion, there’s bee no reports of any other injuries suffered during the match.
