AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/27/20)

Posted By: Kenny Williams on May 27, 2020

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*”Broken” Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks def. “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela & Private Party. Following the match, The Young Bucks are attacked by The Butcher & The Blade before FTR makes their surprise debut and comes to the aid of the Bucks.

*Brian Cage (with Taz) def. Lee Johnson. Following the match, Taz calls out AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and hypes the title match between Moxley and Cage at AEW Fyter Fest.

*Dr. Britt Baker is brought out onto the entrance stage in a wheelchair and announces that she will be returning to action at AEW All Out.

*AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida def. Christi Jaynes in a non-title match.

*AEW TNT Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody comes to the ring and talks about winning the title at AEW Double or Nothing. He then declares that he will defend the title every week in an open challenge.

*”Superbad” Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc (with Penelope Ford) def. Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky to earn an AEW World Tag Team Championship match on next week’s broadcast.

*Jungle Boy won a Battle Royal to become the number-one contender for the AEW TNT Championship and will face “The American Nightmare” Cody for the title on next week’s broadcast.

*The Inner Circle hosts a special pep rally that ends with Chris Jericho stating he wants Mike Tyson’s head on a platter for not forgetting what Tyson did to him on a Monday night back on January 11, 2010. Tyson comes to the ring and Jericho demands an apology. Tyson rips his shirt off before shoving Jericho, which leads to chaos breaking out in the ring. Officials and wrestlers alike keep The Inner Circle and Tyson’s group separate from one another as the show ends.

