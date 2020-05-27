WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE NXT Quick Results (5/27/20)
Posted By: Kenny Williams on May 27, 2020
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT:
*Drake Maverick def. Kushida and Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.
*Johnny Gargano (with Candice LeRae) def. Adrian Alanis.
*Raquel Gonzalez (With Dakota Kai) def. Shotzi Blackheart.
*NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Chelsea Green (with Robert Stone) def. Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai.
*NXT General Manager William Regal and NXT Champion Adam Cole engage in negotiations involving Velveteen Dream. Regal announces that at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Cole will defend the NXT Championship against Dream; however, he agrees to Cole’s terms that if Cole wins the match, then Dream will no longer be able to challenge for the NXT Championship as long as Cole holds the title.
*Tommaso Ciampa def. Leon Ruff.
*Timothy Thatcher def. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight.
