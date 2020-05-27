AEW Dynamite: Two Championship Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/27/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”Broken” Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks def. “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela & Private Party. Following[...]
May 27
WWE NXT Quick Results (5/27/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Drake Maverick def. Kushida and Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champi[...]
May 27 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two championship matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Om[...]
May 27 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, which will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 7th, the NXT Champ[...]
May 27 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest event, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship will be on the line, as Jon Moxley will defend[...]
May 27 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was determined that at the upcoming NXT: TakeOver: In Your House event, which will stream live on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 7th, El Hijo [...]
May 27
AEW Dynamite: FTR Makes Surprise Debut On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the tag team now known as FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood - formerly known as The Revival in WWE, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson - made their surpris[...]
May 27 - WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H recently spoke to CBSSports.com and gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker has not yet fully retired from in-ring competition: It&rs[...]
May 27 - AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA. When discussing his current relationship with Vince McMahon, Ross said the following: “I think it[...]
May 27 - When asked by a fan on Twitter why he remained with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling for as log as he did, Alex Shelley gave the following response: This is actually an awesome question. I stayed with TNA from[...]
May 27 - The main event of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. Ahead of the match, Angle has re[...]
May 27 - Do you have any memories of this historic moment in professional wrestling? 22 years ago today:Owen Hart defeated Hiroshi Hase to become IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He was the first foreigner[...]
May 27
Big SummerSlam Feud Reportedly Postponed WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more potential in extending it. Another reason for the [...]
May 27 - WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more potential in extending it. Another reason for the [...]
May 27 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with all the immediate fallout from this past Sunday's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Mike Tyso[...]
May 27 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The main event of the broadcast will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight[...]
May 27
PHOTO: Randy Orton Purchases A New Private Jet Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of “F**ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestlin[...]
May 27 - Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of “F**ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestlin[...]
May 26 - PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcement is expected to be made in the next few months [...]
May 26 - WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and there was reportedly injury scare during a women&rsquo[...]
May 26 - WWE legend The Undertaker was recently interviewed by The Toronto Times in which he talked about his love of professional wrestling, having one more match left in, and more. Check out the highlights f[...]