On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following two matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast:

» More News From This Feed

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/27/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”Broken” Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks def. “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela & Private Party. Following[...] May 27 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”Broken” Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks def. “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela & Private Party. Following[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/27/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Drake Maverick def. Kushida and Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champi[...] May 27 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Drake Maverick def. Kushida and Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champi[...]

AEW Dynamite: Two Championship Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two championship matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Om[...] May 27 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two championship matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Om[...]

WWE NXT: Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following two matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae *Interim NXT Cruiserweight Cha[...] May 27 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following two matches were announced to take place on next week’s broadcast: *Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae *Interim NXT Cruiserweight Cha[...]

WWE NXT: NXT Championship Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: In Your House

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, which will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 7th, the NXT Champ[...] May 27 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, which will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 7th, the NXT Champ[...]

AEW Dynamite: World Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest event, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship will be on the line, as Jon Moxley will defend[...] May 27 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest event, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship will be on the line, as Jon Moxley will defend[...]

WWE NXT: Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals Set For TakeOver: In Your House

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was determined that at the upcoming NXT: TakeOver: In Your House event, which will stream live on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 7th, El Hijo [...] May 27 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was determined that at the upcoming NXT: TakeOver: In Your House event, which will stream live on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 7th, El Hijo [...]

AEW Dynamite: FTR Makes Surprise Debut

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the tag team now known as FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood - formerly known as The Revival in WWE, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson - made their surpris[...] May 27 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the tag team now known as FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood - formerly known as The Revival in WWE, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson - made their surpris[...]

Triple H Gives His Thoughts on Why The Undertaker Has Not Retired

WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H recently spoke to CBSSports.com and gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker has not yet fully retired from in-ring competition: It&rs[...] May 27 - WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H recently spoke to CBSSports.com and gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker has not yet fully retired from in-ring competition: It&rs[...]

Jim Ross Talks About What His Relationship w/ Vince McMahon Is Like These Days

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA. When discussing his current relationship with Vince McMahon, Ross said the following: “I think it[...] May 27 - AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA. When discussing his current relationship with Vince McMahon, Ross said the following: “I think it[...]

Alex Shelley Reveals Why He Remained Under Contract to TNA in 2010-2012

When asked by a fan on Twitter why he remained with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling for as log as he did, Alex Shelley gave the following response: This is actually an awesome question. I stayed with TNA from[...] May 27 - When asked by a fan on Twitter why he remained with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling for as log as he did, Alex Shelley gave the following response: This is actually an awesome question. I stayed with TNA from[...]

Matt Riddle on Shane McMahon's Response to Backstage Confrontation w/ Bill Goldberg

On a recent episode of The Bump, Matt Riddle talked about his backstage interaction with Bill Goldberg at the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view. Riddle revealed that Shane McMahon was watchi[...] May 27 - On a recent episode of The Bump, Matt Riddle talked about his backstage interaction with Bill Goldberg at the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view. Riddle revealed that Shane McMahon was watchi[...]

PHOTO: A New Look Steel Cage Design Revealed For Tonight's WWE NXT

The main event of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. Ahead of the match, Angle has re[...] May 27 - The main event of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. Ahead of the match, Angle has re[...]

32 Years Ago Today, Owen Hart Become The First Foreign IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion

Do you have any memories of this historic moment in professional wrestling? 22 years ago today:Owen Hart defeated Hiroshi Hase to become IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He was the first foreigner[...] May 27 - Do you have any memories of this historic moment in professional wrestling? 22 years ago today:Owen Hart defeated Hiroshi Hase to become IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He was the first foreigner[...]

Big SummerSlam Feud Reportedly Postponed

WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more potential in extending it. Another reason for the [...] May 27 - WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more potential in extending it. Another reason for the [...]

WATCH: Today's Episode of The Bump With Matt Riddle

WWE has posted this week’s episode of The Bump, which features Kane, Matt Riddle, Apollo Crews, Sonya Deville, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. WWE’s The Bump is back at it with a load[...] May 27 - WWE has posted this week’s episode of The Bump, which features Kane, Matt Riddle, Apollo Crews, Sonya Deville, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. WWE’s The Bump is back at it with a load[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with all the immediate fallout from this past Sunday's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Mike Tyso[...] May 27 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with all the immediate fallout from this past Sunday's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Mike Tyso[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The main event of the broadcast will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight[...] May 27 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The main event of the broadcast will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight[...]

PHOTO: Randy Orton Purchases A New Private Jet

Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of “F**ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestlin[...] May 27 - Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of “F**ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestlin[...]

Recently Released WWE NXT Superstar is Coming to IMPACT Wrestling Soon

During tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that a former WWE NXT Superstar will be making her debut for IMPACT Wrestling soon. IMPACT aired a promo for the debut of [...] May 27 - During tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that a former WWE NXT Superstar will be making her debut for IMPACT Wrestling soon. IMPACT aired a promo for the debut of [...]

Geek Out: Santana Used No Mercy N64 Irish whip Technique During AEW Double Or Nothing

Did you spot this? If not, check it out below... Glad someone caught that...😂✊🏼 https://t.co/bVYSWzKjCt — Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) May 25, 2020 [...] May 26 - Did you spot this? If not, check it out below... Glad someone caught that...😂✊🏼 https://t.co/bVYSWzKjCt — Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) May 25, 2020 [...]

Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring Reportedly Set For Third Season

PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcement is expected to be made in the next few months [...] May 26 - PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcement is expected to be made in the next few months [...]

PHOTO: A Near Identical Final Design For The TNT Championship Belt

Apparently confirmed by the belt maker... Near identical final design for TNT Championship *confirmed by belt maker* from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 26 - Apparently confirmed by the belt maker... Near identical final design for TNT Championship *confirmed by belt maker* from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Kairi Sane Reportedly Received Medical Attention During WWE Raw Taping

WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and there was reportedly injury scare during a women&rsquo[...] May 26 - WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and there was reportedly injury scare during a women&rsquo[...]