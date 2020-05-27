Maverick advanced to the finals with a victory over both Kushida and Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat Match, which had been made on last week’s broadcast by General Manager William Regal due to all three men having a 2-1 record in the tournament.

WWE NXT: NXT Championship Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: In Your House

AEW Dynamite: World Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

WWE NXT: Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals Set For TakeOver: In Your House

AEW Dynamite: FTR Makes Surprise Debut

Triple H Gives His Thoughts on Why The Undertaker Has Not Retired

Jim Ross Talks About What His Relationship w/ Vince McMahon Is Like These Days

Alex Shelley Reveals Why He Remained Under Contract to TNA in 2010-2012

Matt Riddle on Shane McMahon's Response to Backstage Confrontation w/ Bill Goldberg

PHOTO: A New Look Steel Cage Design Revealed For Tonight's WWE NXT

32 Years Ago Today, Owen Hart Become The First Foreign IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion

Big SummerSlam Feud Reportedly Postponed

WATCH: Today's Episode of The Bump With Matt Riddle

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

PHOTO: Randy Orton Purchases A New Private Jet

Recently Released WWE NXT Superstar is Coming to IMPACT Wrestling Soon

Geek Out: Santana Used No Mercy N64 Irish whip Technique During AEW Double Or Nothing

Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring Reportedly Set For Third Season

PHOTO: A Near Identical Final Design For The TNT Championship Belt

Kairi Sane Reportedly Received Medical Attention During WWE Raw Taping

The Undertaker Says Another Match At WrestleMania Would Need To Be 'Really, Really Juicy"

Viewership For The Titan Games Starring The Rock

WWE Reportedly Rebuilding Their Live Event Schedule

11 Matches Set For The Biggest Ever AEW Dark Episode

