WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Triple H Gives His Thoughts on Why The Undertaker Has Not Retired
Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 27, 2020
WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H recently spoke to CBSSports.com and gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker has not yet fully retired from in-ring competition:
It’s an addiction. The crowd, the thrill of it, there’s nothing like it. To stand in that ring and have those emotions in your hand — that feeling is incredible. It’s the greatest form of entertainment when it’s done well.
Think of it this way: What other sport or anything else can bring 100,000 into a stadium where you’re not focused on everything but the fans? If you go in to play the Super Bowl, you’re thinking about the game. You’re almost trying to shut out the fan experience and concentrate on the game. Don’t let the bigness, the epicness of it, the moment of it get to you. You just want to focus on the game. If you’re a fighter and you’re fighting in a stadium and it’s sold out, your focus is on the other fighter. You can’t focus on the crowd and take your mind off the game. In our business, it’s the exact opposite. It’s those fans and that moment. That’s what you’re trying to get out of them and you’re so in tune with those reactions.
When you’re really good at this and have done it for a long time, their reaction is like your heartbeat. It’s the most exciting, intoxicating thing that there is. To put that down is really difficult. I don’t like saying this because it sounds shallow, but it’s almost everything that you are. So, it’s tough and a catch-22. If you go in there and don’t feel like you had the performance you want, ‘Oh man, I can’t leave it that way.’ If you go in there and you tear it up and it was great, ‘I can do that again. I still got it and can continue to do this. That wasn’t so bad. I got more.’
It’s tough. When the feeling is good, you want to do it again and you keep doing it. When it’s bad, you can’t leave it that way because you have to end on a good note. I hear people say, and I’ve heard Taker say, "it’s chasing the dragon. You’re always going to chase the dragon.”
May 27 - WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H recently spoke to CBSSports.com and gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker has not yet fully retired from in-ring competition: It&rs[...]
May 27 - AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA. When discussing his current relationship with Vince McMahon, Ross said the following: “I think it[...]
May 27 - When asked by a fan on Twitter why he remained with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling for as log as he did, Alex Shelley gave the following response: This is actually an awesome question. I stayed with TNA from[...]
May 27 - The main event of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. Ahead of the match, Angle has re[...]
May 27 - Do you have any memories of this historic moment in professional wrestling? 22 years ago today:Owen Hart defeated Hiroshi Hase to become IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He was the first foreigner[...]
May 27
Big SummerSlam Feud Reportedly Postponed WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more potential in extending it. Another reason for the [...]
May 27 - WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more potential in extending it. Another reason for the [...]
May 27 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with all the immediate fallout from this past Sunday's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Mike Tyso[...]
May 27 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The main event of the broadcast will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight[...]
May 27
PHOTO: Randy Orton Purchases A New Private Jet Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of “F**ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestlin[...]
May 27 - Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of “F**ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestlin[...]
May 26 - PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcement is expected to be made in the next few months [...]
May 26 - WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and there was reportedly injury scare during a women&rsquo[...]
May 26 - WWE legend The Undertaker was recently interviewed by The Toronto Times in which he talked about his love of professional wrestling, having one more match left in, and more. Check out the highlights f[...]
May 26
Viewership For The Titan Games Starring The Rock The season premiere of Dwayne Johnson's "The Titan Games" on NBC, which stars The Rock, drew 3.422 million viewers. In terms of key demos, the show pulled in a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 c[...]
May 26 - The season premiere of Dwayne Johnson's "The Titan Games" on NBC, which stars The Rock, drew 3.422 million viewers. In terms of key demos, the show pulled in a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 c[...]
May 26 - WWE is reportedly in the process of rebuilding their live event schedule, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. "I’m hearing that internally the WWE live event schedule is slowly being r[...]
May 26 - Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to remember form WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, on what would have been her 41st Birthday, reminding fans to "look out for one another." He tweeted: "Ashley Massaro [...]
Vince McMahon Claims He Will Not Buy Back XFL In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its 2020 cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. A[...]
May 26 - In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its 2020 cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. A[...]
May 26
Update On Drew Gulak's Status With WWE Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the news last night. In an update, Dave Meltzer of W[...]
May 26 - Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the news last night. In an update, Dave Meltzer of W[...]
May 26
Update On This Week's WWE TV Taping Process Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about the current taping process below: "The NXT talent[...]
May 26 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about the current taping process below: "The NXT talent[...]