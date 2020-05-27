WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

.. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Jim Ross Talks About What His Relationship w/ Vince McMahon Is Like These Days

Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 27, 2020

Jim Ross Talks About What His Relationship w/ Vince McMahon Is Like These Days

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA. When discussing his current relationship with Vince McMahon, Ross said the following:

“I think it’s okay. You know, we don’t talk as much obviously as we used to. I remember his birthday, I remember the holidays. He remembers my birthday. Things like that, I’ll get a text or he will get a text. I congratulated him on WrestleMania for what they did, that Undertaker/AJ Styles match I thought really, really good. And it was a production masterpiece. So I congratulated him on that. But you know, it’s a competitive world.”

“We had great times together, or some real tough times. And this Owen Hart thing that aired last night was one of them, certainly. But my relationship with him — I’ve gotta get past my ego, Ariel, on the creatives. Did I like kissing his ass on the skit? No. Did I like Dr. Heiney? No. But I got paid real well for all that stuff, and it helped me provide a good lifestyle for my family and my kids. I put two wives and now two granddaughters through college. And I could do it. I helped improve their life because Vince helped improve mine. So I’m not bitter at him at all.”

Source: ESPN MMA on YouTube.com

Tags: #wwe #aew #vince mcmahon #jim ross
https://wrestlr.me/63433/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 27
Triple H Gives His Thoughts on Why The Undertaker Has Not Retired
WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H recently spoke to CBSSports.com and gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker has not ye[...]
May 27 - WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H recently spoke to CBSSports.com and gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker has not ye[...]
May 27
Jim Ross Talks About What His Relationship w/ Vince McMahon Is Like These Days
AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA. When discussing his current relationship with Vince McMa[...]
May 27 - AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA. When discussing his current relationship with Vince McMa[...]
May 27
Alex Shelley Reveals Why He Remained Under Contract to TNA in 2010-2012
When asked by a fan on Twitter why he remained with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling for as log as he did, Alex Shelley gave the following response: This is ac[...]
May 27 - When asked by a fan on Twitter why he remained with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling for as log as he did, Alex Shelley gave the following response: This is ac[...]
May 27
Matt Riddle on Shane McMahon's Response to Backstage Confrontation w/ Bill Goldberg
On a recent episode of The Bump, Matt Riddle talked about his backstage interaction with Bill Goldberg at the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-v[...]
May 27 - On a recent episode of The Bump, Matt Riddle talked about his backstage interaction with Bill Goldberg at the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-v[...]
May 27
PHOTO: A New Look Steel Cage Design Revealed For Tonight's WWE NXT
The main event of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the [...]
May 27 - The main event of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the [...]
May 27
32 Years Ago Today, Owen Hart Become The First Foreign IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion
Do you have any memories of this historic moment in professional wrestling? 22 years ago today:Owen Hart defeated Hiroshi Hase to become IWGP Junio[...]
May 27 - Do you have any memories of this historic moment in professional wrestling? 22 years ago today:Owen Hart defeated Hiroshi Hase to become IWGP Junio[...]

May 27
Big SummerSlam Feud Reportedly Postponed
WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more p[...]
May 27 - WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more p[...]
May 27
WATCH: Today's Episode of The Bump With Matt Riddle
WWE has posted this week’s episode of The Bump, which features Kane, Matt Riddle, Apollo Crews, Sonya Deville, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.[...]
May 27 - WWE has posted this week’s episode of The Bump, which features Kane, Matt Riddle, Apollo Crews, Sonya Deville, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.[...]
May 27
What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with all the immediate fallout from this past S[...]
May 27 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with all the immediate fallout from this past S[...]
May 27
What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The main event of the broadcast will se[...]
May 27 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The main event of the broadcast will se[...]
May 27
PHOTO: Randy Orton Purchases A New Private Jet
Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of &ldquo[...]
May 27 - Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of &ldquo[...]

May 27
Recently Released WWE NXT Superstar is Coming to IMPACT Wrestling Soon
During tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that a former WWE NXT Superstar will be making her debut for IMPACT Wrest[...]
May 27 - During tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that a former WWE NXT Superstar will be making her debut for IMPACT Wrest[...]
May 26
Geek Out: Santana Used No Mercy N64 Irish whip Technique During AEW Double Or Nothing
Did you spot this? If not, check it out below... Glad someone caught that...😂✊🏼 https://t.co/bVYSWzKjCt — Proud & Powerful🇵[...]
May 26 - Did you spot this? If not, check it out below... Glad someone caught that...😂✊🏼 https://t.co/bVYSWzKjCt — Proud & Powerful🇵[...]
May 26
Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring Reportedly Set For Third Season
PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcem[...]
May 26 - PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcem[...]
May 26
PHOTO: A Near Identical Final Design For The TNT Championship Belt
Apparently confirmed by the belt maker... Near identical final design for TNT Championship *confirmed by belt maker* from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 26 - Apparently confirmed by the belt maker... Near identical final design for TNT Championship *confirmed by belt maker* from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 26
Kairi Sane Reportedly Received Medical Attention During WWE Raw Taping
WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and ther[...]
May 26 - WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and ther[...]
May 26
The Undertaker Says Another Match At WrestleMania Would Need To Be 'Really, Really Juicy"
WWE legend The Undertaker was recently interviewed by The Toronto Times in which he talked about his love of professional wrestling, having one more m[...]
May 26 - WWE legend The Undertaker was recently interviewed by The Toronto Times in which he talked about his love of professional wrestling, having one more m[...]
May 26
Viewership For The Titan Games Starring The Rock
 The season premiere of Dwayne Johnson's "The Titan Games" on NBC, which stars The Rock, drew 3.422 million viewers. In terms of key demos, [...]
May 26 -  The season premiere of Dwayne Johnson's "The Titan Games" on NBC, which stars The Rock, drew 3.422 million viewers. In terms of key demos, [...]
May 26
WWE Reportedly Rebuilding Their Live Event Schedule
WWE is reportedly in the process of rebuilding their live event schedule, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. "I’m hearing that intern[...]
May 26 - WWE is reportedly in the process of rebuilding their live event schedule, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. "I’m hearing that intern[...]
May 26
11 Matches Set For The Biggest Ever AEW Dark Episode
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will be the biggest ever with 11 matches scheduled. The show will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouT[...]
May 26 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will be the biggest ever with 11 matches scheduled. The show will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouT[...]
May 26
Mick Foley Remembers Ashley Massaro In Poignant Post
Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to remember form WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, on what would have been her 41st Birthday, reminding fans to "look out [...]
May 26 - Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to remember form WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, on what would have been her 41st Birthday, reminding fans to "look out [...]
May 26
WWE Hall Of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute To Shad Gaspard
[...]
May 26 - [...]
May 26
Vince McMahon Claims He Will Not Buy Back XFL
In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its[...]
May 26 - In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its[...]
May 26
Update On Drew Gulak's Status With WWE
Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the[...]
May 26 - Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the[...]
May 26
Update On This Week's WWE TV Taping Process
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about th[...]
May 26 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about th[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π