Jim Ross Talks About What His Relationship w/ Vince McMahon Is Like These Days

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA. When discussing his current relationship with Vince McMahon, Ross said the following:

“I think it’s okay. You know, we don’t talk as much obviously as we used to. I remember his birthday, I remember the holidays. He remembers my birthday. Things like that, I’ll get a text or he will get a text. I congratulated him on WrestleMania for what they did, that Undertaker/AJ Styles match I thought really, really good. And it was a production masterpiece. So I congratulated him on that. But you know, it’s a competitive world.”

“We had great times together, or some real tough times. And this Owen Hart thing that aired last night was one of them, certainly. But my relationship with him — I’ve gotta get past my ego, Ariel, on the creatives. Did I like kissing his ass on the skit? No. Did I like Dr. Heiney? No. But I got paid real well for all that stuff, and it helped me provide a good lifestyle for my family and my kids. I put two wives and now two granddaughters through college. And I could do it. I helped improve their life because Vince helped improve mine. So I’m not bitter at him at all.”