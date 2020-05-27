Big SummerSlam Feud Reportedly Postponed

WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more potential in extending it.

Another reason for the delay is due to the fact the location of SummerSlam this year is up in the air. It was originally scheduled to take place in Boston, which is Sasha Banks' hometown and would have given her a hometown pop, but due to the coronavirus pandemic Boston will not be hosting live crowds until at least September, Vince McMahon is determined to have a live crowd for his biggest show of the summer.

The company is reportedly considering other options for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.