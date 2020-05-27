WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WATCH: Today's Episode of The Bump With Matt Riddle
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 27, 2020
WWE has posted this week’s episode of The Bump, which features Kane, Matt Riddle, Apollo Crews, Sonya Deville, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.
WWE’s The Bump is back at it with a loaded show, as new United States Champion Apollo Crews talks about his thrilling title win, Matt Riddle discusses his upcoming Cage Fight with Timothy Thatcher, and Sonya Deville breaks down her issues with Mandy Rose. Kane also stops by to give his thoughts on The Undertaker and “The Last Ride” documentary, and Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae call in for an exclusive interview from their breakfast table.
Vince McMahon Claims He Will Not Buy Back XFL In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its 2020 cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. A[...]
Update On Drew Gulak's Status With WWE Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the news last night. In an update, Dave Meltzer of W[...]
Update On This Week's WWE TV Taping Process Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about the current taping process below: "The NXT talent[...]
STARDOM Issues Statement on Passing of Hana Kimura STARDOM has released a statement on the tragic passing of Hana Kimura aged 22. In regards to the passing of Hana Kimura, We would like to take this opportunity to apologize for your concern and so[...]
