WATCH: Today's Episode of The Bump With Matt Riddle

WWE’s The Bump is back at it with a loaded show, as new United States Champion Apollo Crews talks about his thrilling title win, Matt Riddle discusses his upcoming Cage Fight with Timothy Thatcher, and Sonya Deville breaks down her issues with Mandy Rose. Kane also stops by to give his thoughts on The Undertaker and “The Last Ride” documentary, and Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae call in for an exclusive interview from their breakfast table.

WWE has posted this week’s episode of The Bump, which features Kane, Matt Riddle, Apollo Crews, Sonya Deville, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

PHOTO: A New Look Steel Cage Design Revealed For Tonight's WWE NXT

The main event of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. Ahead of the match, Angle has re[...] May 27 - The main event of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. Ahead of the match, Angle has re[...]

32 Years Ago Today, Owen Hart Become The First Foreign IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion

Do you have any memories of this historic moment in professional wrestling? 22 years ago today:Owen Hart defeated Hiroshi Hase to become IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He was the first foreigner[...] May 27 - Do you have any memories of this historic moment in professional wrestling? 22 years ago today:Owen Hart defeated Hiroshi Hase to become IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He was the first foreigner[...]

Big SummerSlam Feud Reportedly Postponed

WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more potential in extending it. Another reason for the [...] May 27 - WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more potential in extending it. Another reason for the [...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with all the immediate fallout from this past Sunday's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Mike Tyso[...] May 27 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with all the immediate fallout from this past Sunday's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Mike Tyso[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The main event of the broadcast will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight[...] May 27 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The main event of the broadcast will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight[...]

PHOTO: Randy Orton Purchases A New Private Jet

Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of “F**ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestlin[...] May 27 - Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of “F**ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestlin[...]

Recently Released WWE NXT Superstar is Coming to IMPACT Wrestling Soon

During tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that a former WWE NXT Superstar will be making her debut for IMPACT Wrestling soon. IMPACT aired a promo for the debut of [...] May 27 - During tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that a former WWE NXT Superstar will be making her debut for IMPACT Wrestling soon. IMPACT aired a promo for the debut of [...]

Geek Out: Santana Used No Mercy N64 Irish whip Technique During AEW Double Or Nothing

Did you spot this? If not, check it out below... Glad someone caught that...😂✊🏼 https://t.co/bVYSWzKjCt — Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) May 25, 2020 [...] May 26 - Did you spot this? If not, check it out below... Glad someone caught that...😂✊🏼 https://t.co/bVYSWzKjCt — Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) May 25, 2020 [...]

Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring Reportedly Set For Third Season

PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcement is expected to be made in the next few months [...] May 26 - PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcement is expected to be made in the next few months [...]

PHOTO: A Near Identical Final Design For The TNT Championship Belt

Apparently confirmed by the belt maker... Near identical final design for TNT Championship *confirmed by belt maker* from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 26 - Apparently confirmed by the belt maker... Near identical final design for TNT Championship *confirmed by belt maker* from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Kairi Sane Reportedly Received Medical Attention During WWE Raw Taping

WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and there was reportedly injury scare during a women&rsquo[...] May 26 - WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and there was reportedly injury scare during a women&rsquo[...]

The Undertaker Says Another Match At WrestleMania Would Need To Be 'Really, Really Juicy"

WWE legend The Undertaker was recently interviewed by The Toronto Times in which he talked about his love of professional wrestling, having one more match left in, and more. Check out the highlights f[...] May 26 - WWE legend The Undertaker was recently interviewed by The Toronto Times in which he talked about his love of professional wrestling, having one more match left in, and more. Check out the highlights f[...]

Viewership For The Titan Games Starring The Rock

The season premiere of Dwayne Johnson's "The Titan Games" on NBC, which stars The Rock, drew 3.422 million viewers. In terms of key demos, the show pulled in a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 c[...] May 26 - The season premiere of Dwayne Johnson's "The Titan Games" on NBC, which stars The Rock, drew 3.422 million viewers. In terms of key demos, the show pulled in a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 c[...]

WWE Reportedly Rebuilding Their Live Event Schedule

WWE is reportedly in the process of rebuilding their live event schedule, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. "I’m hearing that internally the WWE live event schedule is slowly being r[...] May 26 - WWE is reportedly in the process of rebuilding their live event schedule, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. "I’m hearing that internally the WWE live event schedule is slowly being r[...]

11 Matches Set For The Biggest Ever AEW Dark Episode

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will be the biggest ever with 11 matches scheduled. The show will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel from 7 PM EST. - Kilynn King vs. Pene[...] May 26 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will be the biggest ever with 11 matches scheduled. The show will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel from 7 PM EST. - Kilynn King vs. Pene[...]

Mick Foley Remembers Ashley Massaro In Poignant Post

Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to remember form WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, on what would have been her 41st Birthday, reminding fans to "look out for one another." He tweeted: "Ashley Massaro [...] May 26 - Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to remember form WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, on what would have been her 41st Birthday, reminding fans to "look out for one another." He tweeted: "Ashley Massaro [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute To Shad Gaspard

Vince McMahon Claims He Will Not Buy Back XFL

In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its 2020 cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. A[...] May 26 - In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its 2020 cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. A[...]

Update On Drew Gulak's Status With WWE

Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the news last night. In an update, Dave Meltzer of W[...] May 26 - Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the news last night. In an update, Dave Meltzer of W[...]

Update On This Week's WWE TV Taping Process

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about the current taping process below: "The NXT talent[...] May 26 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about the current taping process below: "The NXT talent[...]

Apollo Crews Set To Appear On Wednesday's WWE The Bump

WWE has announced newly crowned WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews for WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday morning. The show will also feature Matt Riddle, a “Breakfast with The Garganos&rdq[...] May 26 - WWE has announced newly crowned WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews for WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday morning. The show will also feature Matt Riddle, a “Breakfast with The Garganos&rdq[...]

New match Confirmed For WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. On Tuesday, WWE confirmed Finn Balor will go up against Damian Priest in a singles match. This follows recent ev[...] May 26 - WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. On Tuesday, WWE confirmed Finn Balor will go up against Damian Priest in a singles match. This follows recent ev[...]

Matt Riddle Reportedly Heading To Main WWE Roster Soon

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that NXT star Matt Riddle will be headed to the main WWE roster shortly. His debut on the main roster is reportedly "scheduled to be imminent", according to key so[...] May 26 - The Wrestling Observer is reporting that NXT star Matt Riddle will be headed to the main WWE roster shortly. His debut on the main roster is reportedly "scheduled to be imminent", according to key so[...]