What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 27, 2020

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with all the immediate fallout from this past Sunday's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Mike Tyson has already been announced for the show and there will also be a pep rally with The Inner Circle.

Below is what is scheduled for the 2-hour broadcast on TNT:

- Dr. Britt Baker addresses her injury status.

- Mike Tyson appearing.

- Battle Royal with the winner earning a title shot from TNT Champion Cody Rhodes on June 3

- The Inner Circle hosting a pep rally

- Brian Cage to make Dynamite Debut