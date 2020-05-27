What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 27, 2020

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The main event of the broadcast will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee.

In tag action, Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai go up against NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and a mystery partner.

Other matches included a Group A Triple Threat to determine who faces El Hijo del Fantasma in the finals of the tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion with Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas vs. Kushida.

NXT Champion Adam Cole will also have a live negotiation with NXT General Manager William Regal over The Velveteen Dream.

WWE is focusing on the following for the 2-hour broadcast:

