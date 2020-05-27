WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
PHOTO: Randy Orton Purchases A New Private Jet
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 27, 2020
Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase.
The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of “F**ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestling #match #ever #whatarib #hatebutidontblameyou.”
Orton recently signed a new five-year deal with WWE.
https://wrestlr.me/63424/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 27
May 27 - The main event of tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network will see Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the [...]
May 27
May 27 - Do you have any memories of this historic moment in professional wrestling? 22 years ago today:Owen Hart defeated Hiroshi Hase to become IWGP Junio[...]
May 27
May 27 - WrestleTalk is reporting that a planned feud between Sasha Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam 2020 has been postponed as the company feels there is more p[...]
May 27
May 27 - WWE has posted this week’s episode of The Bump, which features Kane, Matt Riddle, Apollo Crews, Sonya Deville, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.[...]
May 27
May 27 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with all the immediate fallout from this past S[...]
May 27
May 27 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The main event of the broadcast will se[...]
May 27
May 27 - Randy Orton took to Instagram to show off his new purchase. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of f himself in a plane with the caption of &ldquo[...]
May 27
May 27 - During tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that a former WWE NXT Superstar will be making her debut for IMPACT Wrest[...]
May 26
May 26 - Did you spot this? If not, check it out below... Glad someone caught that...😂✊🏼 https://t.co/bVYSWzKjCt — Proud & Powerful🇵[...]
May 26
May 26 - PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcem[...]
May 26
May 26 - Apparently confirmed by the belt maker... Near identical final design for TNT Championship *confirmed by belt maker* from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 26
May 26 - WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and ther[...]
May 26
May 26 - WWE legend The Undertaker was recently interviewed by The Toronto Times in which he talked about his love of professional wrestling, having one more m[...]
May 26
May 26 - The season premiere of Dwayne Johnson's "The Titan Games" on NBC, which stars The Rock, drew 3.422 million viewers. In terms of key demos, [...]
May 26
May 26 - WWE is reportedly in the process of rebuilding their live event schedule, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. "I’m hearing that intern[...]
May 26
May 26 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will be the biggest ever with 11 matches scheduled. The show will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouT[...]
May 26
May 26 - Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to remember form WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, on what would have been her 41st Birthday, reminding fans to "look out [...]
May 26
May 26 - [...]
May 26
May 26 - In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its[...]
May 26 Update On Drew Gulak's Status With WWE Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the[...]
May 26 - Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the[...]
May 26
May 26 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about th[...]
May 26
May 26 - WWE has announced newly crowned WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews for WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday morning. The show will also feature Mat[...]
May 26
May 26 - WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. On Tuesday, WWE confirmed Finn Balor will go up against Damian [...]
May 26
May 26 - The Wrestling Observer is reporting that NXT star Matt Riddle will be headed to the main WWE roster shortly. His debut on the main roster is reported[...]
May 26
May 26 - STARDOM has released a statement on the tragic passing of Hana Kimura aged 22. In regards to the passing of Hana Kimura, We would like to take thi[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π