Recently Released WWE NXT Superstar is Coming to IMPACT Wrestling Soon
Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 27, 2020
During tonight's edition of
IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that a former WWE NXT Superstar will be making her debut for IMPACT Wrestling soon.
IMPACT aired a promo for the debut of "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo, who is also a former Ring of Honor star as well.
