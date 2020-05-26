What episodes would you like to see in season 3?

"We are eagerly looking forward to explore more ways to do more episodes of Dark Side of the Ring and Dark Side of other strands," he said. "We also are looking at all of our audience data and what people love about that show is, and are using it to inform other shows that we're greenlighting. The audience is telling us they love this kind of storytelling so we want to keep delivering on that over and over again."

Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan spoke with Deadline in April and revealed they are looking to expand the series into new areas.

PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcement is expected to be made in the next few months with executives impressed with viewership for the second season.

» More News From This Feed

Geek Out: Santana Used No Mercy N64 Irish whip Technique During AEW Double Or Nothing

Did you spot this? If not, check it out below... Glad someone caught that...😂✊🏼 https://t.co/bVYSWzKjCt — Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) May 25, 2020 [...] May 26 - Did you spot this? If not, check it out below... Glad someone caught that...😂✊🏼 https://t.co/bVYSWzKjCt — Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) May 25, 2020 [...]

Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring Reportedly Set For Third Season

PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcement is expected to be made in the next few months [...] May 26 - PWInsider is reporting that Dark Side Of The Ring has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere after March 2021. The official announcement is expected to be made in the next few months [...]

PHOTO: A Near Identical Final Design For The TNT Championship Belt

Apparently confirmed by the belt maker... Near identical final design for TNT Championship *confirmed by belt maker* from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 26 - Apparently confirmed by the belt maker... Near identical final design for TNT Championship *confirmed by belt maker* from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Kairi Sane Reportedly Received Medical Attention During WWE Raw Taping

WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and there was reportedly injury scare during a women&rsquo[...] May 26 - WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and there was reportedly injury scare during a women&rsquo[...]

The Undertaker Says Another Match At WrestleMania Would Need To Be 'Really, Really Juicy"

WWE legend The Undertaker was recently interviewed by The Toronto Times in which he talked about his love of professional wrestling, having one more match left in, and more. Check out the highlights f[...] May 26 - WWE legend The Undertaker was recently interviewed by The Toronto Times in which he talked about his love of professional wrestling, having one more match left in, and more. Check out the highlights f[...]

Viewership For The Titan Games Starring The Rock

The season premiere of Dwayne Johnson's "The Titan Games" on NBC, which stars The Rock, drew 3.422 million viewers. In terms of key demos, the show pulled in a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 c[...] May 26 - The season premiere of Dwayne Johnson's "The Titan Games" on NBC, which stars The Rock, drew 3.422 million viewers. In terms of key demos, the show pulled in a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 c[...]

WWE Reportedly Rebuilding Their Live Event Schedule

WWE is reportedly in the process of rebuilding their live event schedule, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. "I’m hearing that internally the WWE live event schedule is slowly being r[...] May 26 - WWE is reportedly in the process of rebuilding their live event schedule, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. "I’m hearing that internally the WWE live event schedule is slowly being r[...]

11 Matches Set For The Biggest Ever AEW Dark Episode

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will be the biggest ever with 11 matches scheduled. The show will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel from 7 PM EST. - Kilynn King vs. Pene[...] May 26 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will be the biggest ever with 11 matches scheduled. The show will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel from 7 PM EST. - Kilynn King vs. Pene[...]

Mick Foley Remembers Ashley Massaro In Poignant Post

Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to remember form WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, on what would have been her 41st Birthday, reminding fans to "look out for one another." He tweeted: "Ashley Massaro [...] May 26 - Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to remember form WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, on what would have been her 41st Birthday, reminding fans to "look out for one another." He tweeted: "Ashley Massaro [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute To Shad Gaspard

[...] May 26 - [...]

Vince McMahon Claims He Will Not Buy Back XFL

In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its 2020 cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. A[...] May 26 - In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its 2020 cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. A[...]

Update On Drew Gulak's Status With WWE

Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the news last night. In an update, Dave Meltzer of W[...] May 26 - Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the news last night. In an update, Dave Meltzer of W[...]

Update On This Week's WWE TV Taping Process

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about the current taping process below: "The NXT talent[...] May 26 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about the current taping process below: "The NXT talent[...]

Apollo Crews Set To Appear On Wednesday's WWE The Bump

WWE has announced newly crowned WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews for WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday morning. The show will also feature Matt Riddle, a “Breakfast with The Garganos&rdq[...] May 26 - WWE has announced newly crowned WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews for WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday morning. The show will also feature Matt Riddle, a “Breakfast with The Garganos&rdq[...]

New match Confirmed For WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. On Tuesday, WWE confirmed Finn Balor will go up against Damian Priest in a singles match. This follows recent ev[...] May 26 - WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. On Tuesday, WWE confirmed Finn Balor will go up against Damian Priest in a singles match. This follows recent ev[...]

Matt Riddle Reportedly Heading To Main WWE Roster Soon

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that NXT star Matt Riddle will be headed to the main WWE roster shortly. His debut on the main roster is reportedly "scheduled to be imminent", according to key so[...] May 26 - The Wrestling Observer is reporting that NXT star Matt Riddle will be headed to the main WWE roster shortly. His debut on the main roster is reportedly "scheduled to be imminent", according to key so[...]

STARDOM Issues Statement on Passing of Hana Kimura

STARDOM has released a statement on the tragic passing of Hana Kimura aged 22. In regards to the passing of Hana Kimura, We would like to take this opportunity to apologize for your concern and so[...] May 26 - STARDOM has released a statement on the tragic passing of Hana Kimura aged 22. In regards to the passing of Hana Kimura, We would like to take this opportunity to apologize for your concern and so[...]

Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins Announced for Next Week's Raw

Next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a one-on-one match between Aleister Black and "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw: @WWEAleister will be out [...] May 25 - Next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a one-on-one match between Aleister Black and "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw: @WWEAleister will be out [...]

Legendary WWE Superstar Set to Retire on Next Week's Raw?

According to WWE, a legendary Superstar is set to retire on next week's edition of Monday Night Raw. Three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio is set to have a retirement ceremony on next week'[...] May 25 - According to WWE, a legendary Superstar is set to retire on next week's edition of Monday Night Raw. Three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio is set to have a retirement ceremony on next week'[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/25/2020)

The following are the results of the May 25th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Kevin Owens opened the program with "The Kevin Owens Show." Nia Jax, Natalya Neidhart, NXT Women's Champ[...] May 25 - The following are the results of the May 25th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Kevin Owens opened the program with "The Kevin Owens Show." Nia Jax, Natalya Neidhart, NXT Women's Champ[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Title No. 1 Contender Triple Threat Match

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Natalya Neidhart, Nia Jax and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, with the winner becoming the Number One Conte[...] May 25 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Natalya Neidhart, Nia Jax and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, with the winner becoming the Number One Conte[...]

WWE Raw Results: Andrade vs. Crews: United States Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Andrade "Cien" Almas put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Apollo Crews. After a competitive match, Crews was able to defeat Andrad[...] May 25 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Andrade "Cien" Almas put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Apollo Crews. After a competitive match, Crews was able to defeat Andrad[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Announced for Tonight's Raw

It's been announced that tonight's Raw will feature a special appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer. 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair will appear on tonight's edition of M[...] May 25 - It's been announced that tonight's Raw will feature a special appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer. 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair will appear on tonight's edition of M[...]

Flip Gordon Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Ring Of Honor

Flip Gordon is staying in Ring of Honor after announcing he has signed a new multi-year contract with the company. Gordon will remain with his partners in Villain Enterprises despite rumors he was go[...] May 25 - Flip Gordon is staying in Ring of Honor after announcing he has signed a new multi-year contract with the company. Gordon will remain with his partners in Villain Enterprises despite rumors he was go[...]