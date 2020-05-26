Kairi Sane Reportedly Received Medical Attention During WWE Raw Taping

WWE was taping a lot of content for television today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. One of the show taped with next week's Raw and there was reportedly injury scare during a women’s match on that show.

In a match with Nia Jax, Kairi Sane is reported to have suffered a cut on her head while outside the ring, according to Fightful Select.

The report notes the match was temporarily stopped so that the Sane could receive medical attention. The match did resume and was concluded quickly.

It remains unknown how serious Sane's injury is.