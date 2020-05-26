Update On This Week's WWE TV Taping Process

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about the current taping process below:

"The NXT talents who were standing around the ring at RAW stood around the ring for the other show tapings as well, making a long, long day for all involved. We are told there were short breaks for everyone to sit in between matches with chairs being brought out for the trainees but they spent the majority of the day standing."

Despite what was described as an "exhausting" process, some of the NXT trainees were said to be happy to be working at the Performance Center again.

There is talk that the plexiglass hockey boards installed around ringside will continue being used even when regular fans start attending shows again."