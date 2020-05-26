New match Confirmed For WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 26, 2020

WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event.

On Tuesday, WWE confirmed Finn Balor will go up against Damian Priest in a singles match.

This follows recent events when Balor was attacked prior to his match against The Velveteen Dream. It was later revealed that Priest was behind the attack.

Last week Priest challenged the former NXT Champion to a match, which has now been accepted.

Below is the updated card:

Singles Match:

Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women’s Title Triple Threat Match:

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Singles Match:

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

The NXT TakeOver: In Your House event takes place on Sunday, June 7, 2020.