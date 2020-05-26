Matt Riddle Reportedly Heading To Main WWE Roster Soon

Riddle last appeared on the main roster at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE taped this week’s episode of SmackDown already and Riddle was also performing, which could mean that the Bro is set to land on the Blue Brand.

His debut on the main roster is reportedly "scheduled to be imminent", according to key sources. Riddle’s match with Timothy Thatcher on this week’s NXT could be his blow-off match for the feud.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that NXT star Matt Riddle will be headed to the main WWE roster shortly.

11 Matches Set For The Biggest Ever AEW Dark Episode

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will be the biggest ever with 11 matches scheduled. The show will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel from 7 PM EST. - Kilynn King vs. Pene[...] May 26 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark will be the biggest ever with 11 matches scheduled. The show will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel from 7 PM EST. - Kilynn King vs. Pene[...]

Mick Foley Remembers Ashley Massaro In Poignant Post

Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to remember form WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, on what would have been her 41st Birthday, reminding fans to "look out for one another." He tweeted: "Ashley Massaro [...] May 26 - Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to remember form WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, on what would have been her 41st Birthday, reminding fans to "look out for one another." He tweeted: "Ashley Massaro [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute To Shad Gaspard

[...] May 26 - [...]

Vince McMahon Claims He Will Not Buy Back XFL

In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its 2020 cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. A[...] May 26 - In a court filing today for bankruptcy, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he will not be buying back the XFL. The newly launched company had its 2020 cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. A[...]

Update On Drew Gulak's Status With WWE

Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the news last night. In an update, Dave Meltzer of W[...] May 26 - Drew Gulak and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract and thus his profile was moved back to WWE.com's active roster page. PWInsider confirmed the news last night. In an update, Dave Meltzer of W[...]

Update On This Week's WWE TV Taping Process

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about the current taping process below: "The NXT talent[...] May 26 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting WWE taped for 9/10 hours on Monday with more television to be filmed today and tomorrow. He talked about the current taping process below: "The NXT talent[...]

Apollo Crews Set To Appear On Wednesday's WWE The Bump

WWE has announced newly crowned WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews for WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday morning. The show will also feature Matt Riddle, a “Breakfast with The Garganos&rdq[...] May 26 - WWE has announced newly crowned WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews for WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday morning. The show will also feature Matt Riddle, a “Breakfast with The Garganos&rdq[...]

New match Confirmed For WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. On Tuesday, WWE confirmed Finn Balor will go up against Damian Priest in a singles match. This follows recent ev[...] May 26 - WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. On Tuesday, WWE confirmed Finn Balor will go up against Damian Priest in a singles match. This follows recent ev[...]

Matt Riddle Reportedly Heading To Main WWE Roster Soon

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that NXT star Matt Riddle will be headed to the main WWE roster shortly. His debut on the main roster is reportedly "scheduled to be imminent", according to key so[...] May 26 - The Wrestling Observer is reporting that NXT star Matt Riddle will be headed to the main WWE roster shortly. His debut on the main roster is reportedly "scheduled to be imminent", according to key so[...]

STARDOM Issues Statement on Passing of Hana Kimura

STARDOM has released a statement on the tragic passing of Hana Kimura aged 22. In regards to the passing of Hana Kimura, We would like to take this opportunity to apologize for your concern and so[...] May 26 - STARDOM has released a statement on the tragic passing of Hana Kimura aged 22. In regards to the passing of Hana Kimura, We would like to take this opportunity to apologize for your concern and so[...]

Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins Announced for Next Week's Raw

Next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a one-on-one match between Aleister Black and "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw: @WWEAleister will be out [...] May 25 - Next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a one-on-one match between Aleister Black and "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw: @WWEAleister will be out [...]

Legendary WWE Superstar Set to Retire on Next Week's Raw?

According to WWE, a legendary Superstar is set to retire on next week's edition of Monday Night Raw. Three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio is set to have a retirement ceremony on next week'[...] May 25 - According to WWE, a legendary Superstar is set to retire on next week's edition of Monday Night Raw. Three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio is set to have a retirement ceremony on next week'[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/25/2020)

The following are the results of the May 25th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Kevin Owens opened the program with "The Kevin Owens Show." Nia Jax, Natalya Neidhart, NXT Women's Champ[...] May 25 - The following are the results of the May 25th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Kevin Owens opened the program with "The Kevin Owens Show." Nia Jax, Natalya Neidhart, NXT Women's Champ[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Title No. 1 Contender Triple Threat Match

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Natalya Neidhart, Nia Jax and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, with the winner becoming the Number One Conte[...] May 25 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Natalya Neidhart, Nia Jax and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, with the winner becoming the Number One Conte[...]

WWE Raw Results: Andrade vs. Crews: United States Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Andrade "Cien" Almas put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Apollo Crews. After a competitive match, Crews was able to defeat Andrad[...] May 25 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Andrade "Cien" Almas put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Apollo Crews. After a competitive match, Crews was able to defeat Andrad[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Announced for Tonight's Raw

It's been announced that tonight's Raw will feature a special appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer. 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair will appear on tonight's edition of M[...] May 25 - It's been announced that tonight's Raw will feature a special appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer. 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair will appear on tonight's edition of M[...]

Flip Gordon Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Ring Of Honor

Flip Gordon is staying in Ring of Honor after announcing he has signed a new multi-year contract with the company. Gordon will remain with his partners in Villain Enterprises despite rumors he was go[...] May 25 - Flip Gordon is staying in Ring of Honor after announcing he has signed a new multi-year contract with the company. Gordon will remain with his partners in Villain Enterprises despite rumors he was go[...]

Dark Side of the Ring Producers Reached Out To Bret Hart

Dave Meltzer revealed on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that producers from Dark Side of the Ring did reach out and formally ask WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart to appear on the season two finale[...] May 25 - Dave Meltzer revealed on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that producers from Dark Side of the Ring did reach out and formally ask WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart to appear on the season two finale[...]

A Big Change To Take Place On Tonight's WWE Raw

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit WWE has faced significant changes to the production of their programming. WWE was forced to move all their weekly broadcasts and pay-per-views to the WWE Performance[...] May 25 - Since the coronavirus pandemic hit WWE has faced significant changes to the production of their programming. WWE was forced to move all their weekly broadcasts and pay-per-views to the WWE Performance[...]

Renee Young On Wanting To Manage Elias

During a recent interview on Outkick The Coverage, WWE interviewer Renee Young opened up about the possibility of being a manager. Here’s what she had to say: If she’d like to be a[...] May 25 - During a recent interview on Outkick The Coverage, WWE interviewer Renee Young opened up about the possibility of being a manager. Here’s what she had to say: If she’d like to be a[...]

An Injured Matt Jackson Competed At Double Or Nothing

The Stampede match with The Elite vs. Inner Circle at this past weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV is being praised by fans and wrestling journalists. What many don’t know is that one [...] May 25 - The Stampede match with The Elite vs. Inner Circle at this past weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV is being praised by fans and wrestling journalists. What many don’t know is that one [...]

JTG Pays Tribute To Shad Gaspard

It’s been a week since the tragic death of former WWE star Shad Gaspard and tributes continue pouring in for the wrestler. Shad’a good friend and former tag team partner JTG took to[...] May 25 - It’s been a week since the tragic death of former WWE star Shad Gaspard and tributes continue pouring in for the wrestler. Shad’a good friend and former tag team partner JTG took to[...]

'Hypocrite' Reby Hardy Blasted By Fans Over Hana Kimura Tweet

Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy has been branded a hypocrite over her comments on the tragic suicide of Hana Kimura. After the 22-year-old Stardom took her own life following online[...] May 25 - Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy has been branded a hypocrite over her comments on the tragic suicide of Hana Kimura. After the 22-year-old Stardom took her own life following online[...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Admits to Being Envious of Shawn Michaels' Retirement

WWE's official YouTube channel posted the following clip from chapter three of Undertaker: The Last Ride. In this clip, Undertaker talks about being envious of Shawn Michaels for being able to re[...] May 24 - WWE's official YouTube channel posted the following clip from chapter three of Undertaker: The Last Ride. In this clip, Undertaker talks about being envious of Shawn Michaels for being able to re[...]